MCC NEET MDS Counselling 2026 Schedule Out At mcc.nic.in; Check Round-Wise Dates, Seat Allotment Details Here

MCC NEET MDS Counselling 2026 Schedule: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET MDS counselling 2026 schedule for admission to postgraduate dental courses. Candidates who have qualified the NEET MDS 2026 examination can now check the complete round-wise counselling schedule on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

The counselling will cover 50% All India Quota seats and 100% seats of Deemed Universities, Central Universities and AFMS for MDS courses. The schedule includes registration, fee payment, choice filling and locking, seat allotment, reporting and joining deadlines.

MCC will conduct three regular rounds of counselling followed by an online stray vacancy round.

Direct link to check the full schedule

MCC NEET MDS Counselling 2026 Schedule: Admission And Joining Dates

The schedule issued by MCC also lays down the timelines for admission under the All India Quota and state counselling.

Round 1 AIQ admission: August 18 to August 26

Last date of joining for Round 1: September 1

Round 2 AIQ admission: September 3 to September 11

Last date of joining for Round 2: September 18

Round 3 AIQ admission: September 22 to September 30

Last date of joining for Round 3: October 8

Stray vacancy admission: October 12 to October 16

Last date of joining: October 24

MDS academic session commencement: September 17, 2026

For state counselling, the schedule will be handled by the respective state counselling authorities. Candidates should therefore check the notices issued by their state authorities separately.

MCC NEET MDS Counselling 2026 Schedule: Round-Wise Schedule

Round 1

Tentative seat matrix verification: August 17, 2026

Registration and payment: August 18 to August 23, 2026

Registration deadline: August 23 up to 3 PM

Fee payment deadline: August 23 up to 6 PM

Choice filling: August 19 to August 23

Choice filling deadline: August 23 up to 11 PM

Choice locking: August 22 from 4 PM to August 23 up to 11 PM

Seat allotment processing: August 24 to August 25

Seat allotment result: August 26

Reporting and joining: August 27 to September 1

Verification of joined candidates: September 2

Round 2

Tentative seat matrix verification: September 3, 2026

Registration and payment: September 3 to September 8

Registration deadline: September 8 up to 3 PM

Fee payment deadline: September 8 up to 6 PM

Choice filling: September 5 to September 9

Choice filling deadline: September 9 up to 10 AM

Choice locking: September 8 from 4 PM to September 9 up to 10 AM

Seat allotment processing: September 9 to September 10

Seat allotment result: September 11

Reporting and joining: September 12 to September 18

Verification of joined candidates: September 19

Round 3

Tentative seat matrix verification: September 21, 2026

Registration and payment: September 22 to September 27

Registration deadline: September 27 up to 3 PM

Fee payment deadline: September 27 up to 6 PM

Choice filling: September 23 to September 28

Choice filling deadline: September 28 up to 10 AM

Choice locking: September 27 from 4 PM to September 28 up to 10 AM

Seat allotment processing: September 28 to September 29

Seat allotment result: September 30

Reporting and joining: October 1 to October 8

Verification of joined candidates: October 9

Online stray vacancy round

Candidates who remain eligible for the vacant seats after the regular rounds will be able to participate in the online stray vacancy round.

Registration and payment: October 12 to October 14, 2026

Registration deadline: October 14 up to 3 PM

Fee payment deadline: October 14 up to 6 PM

Choice filling: October 12 to October 15

Choice filling deadline: October 15 up to 10 AM

Choice locking: October 14 from 4 PM to October 15 up to 10 AM

Seat allotment processing: October 15

Seat allotment result: October 16

Reporting and joining: October 17 to October 24

MCC has also directed participating institutes and colleges to treat Saturdays, Sundays and gazetted holidays as working days in view of the limited time available for completing the counselling process.

MCC NEET MDS Counselling 2026 Schedule: Documents required for NEET MDS admission 2026

Candidates should keep the following documents ready for registration, reporting and document verification:

NEET MDS 2026 scorecard

NEET MDS 2026 admit card

BDS degree certificate

Internship completion certificate

Dental registration certificate

Academic certificates and mark sheets

Other documents specified by MCC or the allotted institute

Category certificate, wherever applicable

Candidates should also check whether the allotted college requires any additional documents before reporting.

MCC NEET MDS Counselling 2026 Schedule: Steps to apply

Candidates can complete the counselling registration process through the MCC website by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Open the NEET PG counselling section and select the link for NEET MDS counselling 2026.

Step 3: Click on the registration link for the relevant counselling round.

Step 4: Enter the required NEET MDS and personal details to complete registration.

Step 5: Pay the prescribed registration fee and security deposit through the available online payment facility.

Step 6: Log in and enter your preferred colleges and MDS courses during the choice-filling window.

Step 7: Review the choices carefully and lock them within the prescribed deadline.

Step 8: Download and save the registration details and choice-filling confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates should be particularly careful while filling and locking choices, as the choices submitted within the prescribed window will be considered during seat allotment. They should also report to the allotted institute within the deadline if they are offered a seat and wish to take admission.