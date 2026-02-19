MCC Introduces Priority System for NRI Candidates in NEET PG Counselling 2025; Check Official Notification Here

NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Medical Council of the Committee has released a notification today regarding the NRI candidates for the NEET PG Counselling 2025. Candidates are informed as per the notification that the allotment of seats under the NRI category will be conducted on the priority system.

The priority system is divided into Priority 1 and Priority 2. Priority 1 includes NRI candidates and children of NRIs, whereas Priority 2 includes the first-degree relatives of NRI wards and second-degree relatives of NRI wards. The notice further added that the allotment process will be carried out in a sequential process, giving first priority to the priority 1 candidates, followed by priority 2 candidates, which will be subject to seat availability.

The notification has also advised candidates to carry all the required original documents, such as proof of NRI status and relationship certificates.

The notification at last also stated that the candidates mentioned in the list have been provisionally converted from Indian to NRI for the purpose of counseling on the basis of scrutiny of documents sent by the MCC of DGHS. However, if the candidates fail to report the same original documents, their admission is liable to get cancelled.

NEET PG Counselling 2025: How to Download the Counselling

Candidates can check out the steps below to download the notice

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in/pg-medical-counselling

Step 2: Select the notice titled "Notice for NRI for Stray Vacancy Round of PG Counselling 2025-26 dated 19.02.2026" from the "News & Events" section of the homepage.

Step 3: The cousnelling PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Use the Ctrl+F option to search your Roll Number in the PDF