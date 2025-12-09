 MCC Extends NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling Deadline To Dec 12; Check Details Here
MCC Extends NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling Deadline To Dec 12; Check Details Here

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 choice filling deadline to December 12, 2025. Candidates can now submit and lock their preferences until the revised cutoff.

NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the deadline for candidates to conclude the NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 2 choice filling process. The deadline for candidates to submit their selections for the NEET PG round 2 allocation is December 12, 2025, according to the updated schedule.

"This is to inform all candidates that the choice filling for Round 2 of PG Counselling 2025 has been extended and will remain open until Friday, 12th December 2025," according to the Medical Counselling Committee's official announcement. Applicants must ensure that all of their options are entered in the order of preference for allocation.

NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling: Important dates

Choice filling link deactivated: December 12, 2025

NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling: Steps to choice filling

The following stages will help students finish the choice filling and locking process:

Step 1: Go to mcc.nic.in, the MCC NEET PG website.

Step 2: Enter your NEET PG login information.

Step 3: Go to the dashboard's "Choice Filling" area.

Step 4: From the available seat matrix, choose your favourite colleges and courses.

Step 5: Sort options according to importance, placing the most preferred option at the top.

Step 6: To prevent data loss, save selections after every modification.

Step 7: To complete your decision, click "Lock Choices".

Step 8: For future reference, download and print the Confirmation Page.

In the meantime, round 2 of the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) portal is open and will stay open until December 12, 2025, at 4:00 PM. "PwD candidates can visit the designated disability centres of MCC for obtaining the PwD certificate as per their eligibility specified by National Medical Commission (NMC) norms," the committee announced.

Candidates can visit MCC's official website for further information.

