MBSE HSSLC Result 2026 Today: Avoid Website Rush, Check Result Through SMS & DigiLocker

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Mizoram Board HSSLC Result 2026: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) is preparing to deliver the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) results 2026 today, April 29, 2026. Additionally, candidates will have access to their MBSE HSSLC results on the official websites of the board, mbse.edu.in and mbseonline.com.

Applicants can see their MBSE HSSLC results after they are announced on the official website, ahsec.assam.gov.in. However, because so many students took the test, there is a higher likelihood that the website will lag and hang.

For students who would prefer offline access, the results will also be physically available at the board's regional office in Lunglei and headquarters office in Chaltlang.

Mizoram Board HSSLC Result 2026: Ways to check the result

SMS

Digilocker

Mizoram Board HSSLC Result 2026: How to check the result via SMS

There are other ways to check the results, as the website may often crash or become delayed due to heavy traffic on the day of the results.

Step 1: Open the SMS/Messaging app on your phone.

Step 2: Type in the MBSE12 format.Roll Number

Step 3: Text 5676750 with this message.

Step 4: You will receive your subject-specific grades and your qualifying status.

Mizoram Board HSSLC Result 2026: How to check the result through Digiocker

Candidates can also use DigiLocker to get their MBSE Class 12 digital marksheet by following these instructions:

Step 1: Access the DigiLocker mobile application or official website, digilocker.gov.in, using the registered Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Step 2: From the list in the "Education" section, choose the Mizoram Board of School Education.

Step 3: Select the HSSLC marksheet/document option under MBSE services.

Step 4: Enter the required data, such as your roll number and registration number.

Step 5: Choose the document retrieval option to view, download, and save the digital marksheet.

Mizoram Board HSSLC Result 2026: Result booklet

The Mizoram Board added that printed result booklets are available for purchase by anyone who desires tangible copies. To find out the findings, you can also call the appropriate office lines during regular business hours.