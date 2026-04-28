MBSE HSSLC Result 2026 To Be Declared Today On mbse.edu.in; Check Mizoram Class 12 Scores Here

Representative Image | Pixabay

Mizoram Board HSSLC Result 2026: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) is scheduled to issue the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) results 2026 today, April 29, 2026. Candidates will also be able to view their MBSE HSSLC results on the board's official websites, mbse.edu.in and mbseonline.com.

Students can access their MBSE HSSLC results via SMS and DigiLocker in addition to the official websites. The results will also be physically accessible at the board's headquarters office in Chaltlang and regional office in Lunglei for students who prefer offline access.

Mizoram Board HSSLC Result 2026: Website to check the result

mbseonline.com

mbse.edu.in

Mizoram Board HSSLC Result 2026: Steps to check the result

By following these simple steps, students can get their scores:

Step 1: Visit the official website at mbse.edu.in or mbseonline.com.

Step 2: From the webpage, choose the "MBSE HSSLC Result 2026" link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and registration number.

Step 4: Click the "Submit" button.

Step 5: The Mizoram Class 12 Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: After downloading it, print it out.

Mizoram Board HSSLC Result 2026: How to check the result via SMS

Alternative ways to check the result because the website might frequently become slow or crash owing to high traffic on the day of the result.

Step 1: On your phone, launch the SMS/Messaging app.

Step 2: Enter the format MBSE12.Roll Number

Step 3: Send this message to 5676750.

Step 4: Your qualifying status and subject-specific grades will be sent to you.

Mizoram Board HSSLC Result 2026: How to check the result through Digiocker

By following the instructions below, candidates can also access their MBSE Class 12 digital marksheet via DigiLocker:

Step 1: Use the registered Aadhaar-linked cellphone number to log in to the DigiLocker mobile application or official website, digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Select the Mizoram Board of School Education from the list under the "Education" section.

Step 3: Under MBSE services, choose the HSSLC marksheet/document option.

Step 4: Enter the necessary information, including your registration number and roll number.

Step 5: To view, download, and save the digital marksheet, select the document retrieval option.

Mizoram Board HSSLC Result 2026: Result booklet

Additionally, the Mizoram Board has declared that anyone who wants hard copies can buy printed result booklets. During regular business hours, you can also call the relevant office lines to enquire about the results.

Mizoram Board HSSLC Result 2026: Passing criteria

To pass the MBSE Class 12 exam, candidates must score at least 33% overall and in each topic. Those who have failed no more than two topics are eligible to take the MBSE HSSLC compartment test.