MBSE HSSLC Result 2026 To Be Declared On April 29; Here's How To Check Results

MBSE HSSLC Result 2026: The date of the MBSE HSSLC (Class 12) Result 2026 has been formally announced by the Mizoram Board of School Education. The results will be declared on April 29, 2026. Candidates who took the test will be able to view their results on the official website at mbseonline.com and mbse.edu.in.

When the result link is activated, students are advised to have their roll numbers on hand for easy access.

MBSE HSSLC Result 2026: Where to Check MBSE HSSLC Result 2026

Students can check their results through the following official websites:

mbseonline.com

mbse.edu.in

MBSE HSSLC Result 2026: How to Check MBSE HSSLC Result 2026 Online

Students can follow these simple steps to access their results:

Step 1: Visit the official website: mbse.edu.in or mbseonline.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “MBSE HSSLC Result 2026” link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and registration number.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: The Mizoram Class 12 Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout.

MBSE HSSLC Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

The MBSE HSSLC marksheet will include the following details:

Student’s Name.

Roll Number.

Parents’ name.

School Name.

Category.

Date of Birth.

Subject wise marks.

Total marks.

Division.

Pass/Fail.

Earlier, the Mizoram Board of School Education declared the Class 10 (HSLC) result 2026 on April 23. This year, the MBSE 10th exams were conducted from February 19 to March 16.