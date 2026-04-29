MBSE HSSLC Result 2026 Declared; Overall Pass Percentage Stands At 87.67%

Mizoram Board HSSLC Result 2026: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has declared the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) results 2026 today, April 29, 2026. Candidates can access their MBSE HSSLC results on the board's official websites, mbse.edu.in and mbseonline.com, by adding their login credentials, such as username and password.

The overall pass percentage stands at 87.67%

Direct link to check the result

Mizoram Board HSSLC Result 2026: Overall Pass Percentage

A total of 10,734 candidates passed the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examinations 2026, with 4,915 males and 5,819 females. The overall pass percentage was 87.67%, with male and female pass rates of 87.7% and 87.66%, respectively.

The pass rate in the main category was 87.76% (87.80% for males and 87.73% for females), while in the additional category, it was 74.03% (74.5% for males and 73.33% for females).

The overall pass percentage stands at 87.67%.

Overall Summary (Arts + Science + Commerce)

Total Candidates Appeared: 12,243

Male: 5,605

Female: 6,638

Total Candidates Passed: 10,734

Male: 4,915

Female: 5,819

Overall Pass Percentage: 87.67%

Male: 87.7%

Female: 87.66%

Candidates with Compartmental Chance: 115

Total Candidates Failed: 1,394

Male: 642

Female: 752

Mizoram Board HSSLC Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Students can follow the steps below to access the results'

Step 1: Visit the official website, mbse.edu.in or mbseonline.com.

Step 2: Select the "MBSE HSSLC Result 2026" link on the webpage.

Step 3: Enter the login information, such as your roll number and registration number.

Step 4: Click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: The Mizoram Class 12 Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Once downloaded, print it out.

Mizoram Board HSSLC Result 2026: How to Check the Results via SMS

There are other ways to check the results, as the website may often crash or become slow due to heavy traffic on the day of the results.

Step 1: Open the SMS/Messaging app on your phone.

Step 2: Type in MBSE12.Roll Number.

Step 3: Text 5676750 with this message.

Step 4: You will receive your subject-specific grades and your qualifying status.

How to use Digiocker to view the Mizoram Board HSSLC Result 2026

Candidates can also use DigiLocker to access their MBSE Class 12 digital marksheet by following these instructions:

Step 1: Access the DigiLocker mobile application or official website, digilocker.gov.in, using the registered Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Step 2: From the list in the "Education" section, choose the Mizoram Board of School Education.

Step 3: Select the HSSLC marksheet/document option under MBSE services.

Step 4: Enter the required data, such as your roll number and registration number.

Step 5: Choose the document retrieval option to view, download, and save the digital marksheet.