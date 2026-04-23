MBSE HSLC Result 2026 Declared: Overall Pass Percentage Stands At 80.31%

MBSE HSLC Result 2026: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has officially declared the HSLC (Class 10) Result 2026 today, April 23, 2026. Students who appeared for the examinations can now access their scorecards through both online and offline modes. Along with the official offices in Chaltlang and Lunglei, the results are also available on the board’s official websites. The overall pass percentages stands at 80.31%

Candidates can check their results on mbseonline.com and mbse.edu.in.

Direct link to check the result

Check Official Notification Here

MBSE HSLC Result 2026: Overall Pass Percentage

Pass Percentage

Male: 81.66%

Female: 80.09%

Total: 80.82%

Private: Male: 53.33%, Female: 45.83%, Total: 49.66%

Grand Total: Male: 81.16%, Female: 79.59%, Total: 80.31%

Result Statistics

Candidates Passed

Male: 6,776

Female: 7,741

Total: 14,517

Private: Male: 80, Female: 66, Total: 146

Grand Total: Male: 6,856, Female: 7,807, Total: 14,663

Pass Percentage by School Type

Government Schools – 72.07%

Deficit Schools – 96.92%

Aided Schools – 72.66%

Lumpsum Schools – 77.47%

Private Schools – 89.38%

Private Candidates – 49.66%

MBSE HSLC Result 2025: Last Year Performance

The HSLC results for 2025 were announced on April 29. The board recorded an overall pass percentage of 76.68%. Among boys, the pass percentage stood at 77.86%, while girls recorded 75.63%.

The top rank was secured by PC Lalthakimi from Aizawl with 479 marks out of 500. Isak MS Dawngkima and Malsawmkima Chawngthu followed with 475 marks each. Ricky Lalnufela secured third position with 474 marks.

MBSE HSLC Result 2026 Declared: Websites to Check MBSE HSLC Result 2026

Students can access their results on the official websites:

mbseonline.com

mbse.edu.in/

MBSE HSLC Result 2026 Declared: Steps to Check MBSE HSLC Result 2026 Online

Step 1: Visit mbseonline.com or mbse.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the “Results” section on the homepage

Step 3: Select “Mizoram High School Leaving Certificate Examination Result 2026”

Step 4: Enter registration number and roll number

Step 5: Click on “Submit” or “Find Results”

Step 6: The result will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download and print the scorecard for future reference

MBSE HSLC Result 2026 Declared: Helpdesk Support

For any issues related to result access, students and parents can contact the MBSE helplines during working hours.

Aizawl: 9863722521, 9366278842

Lunglei: 9612226288, 9863519718