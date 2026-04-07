MBOSE SSLC Toppers List 2026 Out: Check Meghalaya Board 10th Toppers' Names Here

MBOSE SSLC Toppers List 2026 Out: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the SSLC (Class 10) result for the year 2026, along with the list of toppers. The results of the exam can be checked at the official website, megresults.nic.in. Many students from Shillong and Tura have ranked high in the examination.

The pass percentage is above 93%, which shows the good performance of students in the exam. The list of toppers has also been provided by the MBOSE.

Direct link to check the topper list

MBOSE SSLC 2026 Topper List

• Rank 1: Wangaal Lama – 585 marks (Gorkha Pathshala HSS, Shillong)

• Rank 2: Vishal Kumar – 576 marks (Embee Rosebud HSS, Tura)

• Rank 3 (Joint):

Prajukta Roy – 575 marks (Seven Set HSS, Shillong)

Prinita Das – 575 marks (Pechon A Sangma Memorial School, Tura)

• Rank 4 (Joint):

Samdi Mukhim – 572 marks (St. Anthony’s HSS, Shillong)

Nathanael Mantre Laloo – 572 marks (Seven Set HSS, Shillong)

Wandarihun Lyngkhoi – 572 marks (Anderson HSS, Nongstoin)

• Rank 5: Jenita Pator – 571 marks (Sawlyngdoh HSS, Mowkaiaw)

• Rank 6: Mehek Islam – 570 marks

• Rank 7 (Joint):

Nausheen Islam Choudhury – 569 marks

Ishant Bhatt – 569 marks

Aaditya Thapa – 569 marks

• Rank 8 (Joint):

Kevin B Pale – 568 marks

Abiela Nongsiej – 568 marks

• Rank 9 (Multiple candidates):

Sharat Chettri – 568 marks

Binit Rai – 568 marks

Lasarapynbiang Nongbri – 568 marks

Weimaya Nongtdu Lakiang – 568 marks

Ronit Biswas – 568 marks

Dodavah Eliana S Nongrum – 566 marks

• Rank 10 (Joint):

Trishakshi Das – 565 marks

Lakmenika Chullet – 565 marks

Emalton D Marak – 565 marks

Direct link to check the overall pass percentage

Direct link to check the highest marks in each subjects

MBOSE SSLC Toppers List 2026 Out: Pass percentage and result details

As per official data, the overall general category pass percentage stood at 93.30%, with girls slightly outperforming boys. A total of over 30,000 students appeared for the exam.

MBOSE SSLC Toppers List 2026 Out: Details mentioned on the result

Important information such as the student’s name, roll number, name of the institution where the exam was conducted, marks obtained in each subject, total marks, and percentage obtained is provided in the MBOSE SSLC score card.