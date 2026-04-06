MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 Tomorrow At 11 AM On megresults.nic.in; Here’s How Students Can Check Their Scores

MBOSE SSLC Result 2026: The Meghalaya Board of School Education will declare the MBOSE 10th Result 2026 on April 7, 2026. Tomorrow at 11 a.m., the Meghalaya Board SSLC results will be revealed. The Meghalaya Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination 2026 results link will be accessible on MBOSE's official website, megresults.nic.in. Additionally, the results are available on megresults.nic.in and mboseresults.in.

The Class 10 exam took place from January 30 to February 11, 2026. The exam was placed in a single shift, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Direct link to check the result

MBOSE SSLC Result 2026: Website to check the result

mbose.in

mboseresults.in

megresults.nic.in

MBOSE SSLC Result 2026: Steps to check the result

By following the instructions below, all applicants who took the test can view their results:

Step 1: Go to megresults.nic.in, the official MBOSE website.

Step 2: On the front site, click the MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 link.

Step 3: Candidates will need to input their login information on a new page.

Step 4: Your result will appear after you click submit.

Step 5: Download the page and review the outcome.

Step 6: Save a physical copy of it in case you need it later.

Direct link to check the result

MBOSE SSLC Result 2026: Details mentioned on the scorecard

Student’s Name

Roll Number

Registration Number

Date of Birth

School Name

Subject-wise Marks

Total Marks Obtained

Grades/Division

Result Status (Pass/Fail)

Board Name (MBOSE)

Candidates are advised to follow Free Press Journal and continue to monitor the official website for additional information.