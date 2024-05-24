MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2024 Today: Know Official Websites, Steps To Check, Time & Marks

Representative Image

Mumbai: The Meghalaya Board of School Education is set to release the MBOSE SSLC and HSSLC arts result today, May 24, 2024 at 10 am. Students awaiting their results can check and download it online on the official website- mbose.in.

To check the MBOSE result 2024 online, students must enter their board roll number in the login window. Along with the results Meghalaya Board officials will also announce the overall pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, top-performing districts, etc. MBOSE Class 12th Science, Commerce, and Vocational course results have already been declared on May 8, 2024.

Where to check? Here the list of official websites

In order to reduce traffic on a single website, the Meghalaya Board provides its students with multiple websites to check and download their MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2024.

mbose.in

megresults.nic.in

jagranjosh.com

The Meghalaya board conducted the MBOSE SSLC examination on March 4, whereas MBOSE HSSLC was conducted from March 1 to March 27, 2024.

Steps to check through online?

Visit the official website - megresults.nic.in.

Click on the link, ‘SSLC/ HSSLC arts result link 2024’

Enter the student’s roll number and captcha code

Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

MBOSE SSLC/ HSSLC 2024 results will be displayed on the screen.

Download the Meghalaya SSLC/ HSSLC result 2024 and take a printout for future reference.

How to check via SMS?

Type an SMS in the following format:

For Class 10: MBOSE10<space>roll number

For Class 12 arts: MBOSE12A<space>roll number

Send it to 56263

The Meghalaya board SSLC/ HSSLC arts result 2024 will be sent on the same number.