MBOSE SSLC Exam 2026-27 Dates Out At mbose.in; Class 10 Exams From December 4 To 16

MBOSE SSLC Exam 2026-27 Dates Out At mbose.in; Meghalaya Class 10 Exams From December 4 To 16 | Official notice

MBOSE SSLC Exam Date 2026-27: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released the schedule for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination 2026-27. As per the official timetable, the MBOSE Class 10 theory examinations will begin on December 4, 2026, and conclude on December 16, 2026.

Students appearing for the SSLC examination can check the subject-wise timetable on the official MBOSE website, mbose.in.

Direct link to check the full schedule

MBOSE SSLC Exam 2026-27 Schedule

The Class 10 theory examinations will be conducted according to the schedule released by the Meghalaya Board. The examination will begin at 10 am.

Students should note the following examination timings:

Exam halls open: 9:30 am

Question papers distributed: 9:45 am

Answer scripts distributed: 9:50 am

Writing time begins: 10 am

Vocational subject examination: 10 am to 11 am

The theory examination for vocational subjects will be of one hour.

MBOSE SSLC Exam 2026-27: Subject-Wise Schedule

December 4, 2026: First Language

December 7, 2026: English

December 9, 2026: Mathematics

December 11, 2026: Science

December 14, 2026: Social Science

December 16, 2026: Vocational Subjects / Other Subjects

Important: If these dates are from the official MBOSE timetable, they can be used directly. If they were inferred or taken from an unverified source, they should be checked against the official timetable before publication.

MBOSE SSLC 2026-27: Languages And Vocational Subjects

The Indian language options listed by MBOSE include Garo, Khasi, Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Nepali, Urdu and Mizo.

The vocational subjects include:

Beauty and Wellness

Tourism

Health Care

Electronics

Agriculture

ITES

Apparels

Plumbing

Food Processing

Telecom

Banking

Automobile Repair

According to the board, these vocational subjects are offered in lieu of Computer Science/Health & Physical Education.

MBOSE SSLC Exam 2026-27: Important Instructions

Candidates are advised to reach their examination centres well before the scheduled start of the examination and follow the instructions issued by the board.

MBOSE has also stated that the examination schedule may be revised in the event of any unforeseen exigencies or important announcements by the State or Central governments coinciding with the examination dates.

Any such changes will be notified by the Meghalaya Board of School Education.

Students should regularly check the official MBOSE website for further updates related to the SSLC Examination 2026-27.