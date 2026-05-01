MBOSE HSSLC Result 2026 To Be Declared On May 4 At 11 AM; Here’s How To Check Your Scores

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2026: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has confirmed the release date and time for the Class 12 (HSSLC) results. As per the official update, the results will be announced on May 4, 2026, at 11 AM.

The board will publish results for all streams such as Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational simultaneously. Students will be able to view and download their provisional marksheets online once the results go live.

MBOSE has also stated that result sheets will not be available at its offices in Shillong or Tura, making online access the only way to check scores.

Direct Link To Check Notice

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2026: Where to Check MBOSE HSSLC Result 2026

Students can access their results through these official websites:

mbose.in

mboseresults.in

megresults.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2026: How to Download MBOSE HSSLC Result 2026

Follow the steps below:

Go to the official result website at mboseresults.in

Click on the ‘HSSLC Result’ link

Select the examination year ‘2026’

Enter your roll number in the given field

Submit the details

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and save the marksheet for future reference

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2026: Credentials Required

To log in and view the result, students need:

Roll Number (as mentioned on the admit card)

In addition to individual scorecards, MBOSE will release a comprehensive result booklet online, which will include overall performance data and statistics related to the examination.

With the announcement date now set, students across the state are eager to see the results of their efforts in the 2026 board exams.