MBBS Students May Get More Time To Complete Degree As NMC Proposes Extending Deadline From 9 To 10 Years; Seeks Public Feedback

In a move that could benefit MBBS students, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has proposed revising its undergraduate medical education regulations. The draft amendment seeks to extend the overall completion period for the MBBS programme by one year, from the current nine-year limit to 10 years. The proposed change would include the compulsory rotatory medical internship.

Under the existing regulations, students are not allowed more than four attempts to clear the First Professional MBBS examination and must complete the undergraduate medical course within nine years of admission.

The proposed amendment retains the four-attempt limit for first-year MBBS examinations but extends the maximum duration for completing the course from nine years to 10 years. The revised 10-year period will be calculated from the date a student joins the MBBS course and will include the compulsory rotatory medical internship.

Check the Official Notification Here

What Is The Proposed Change?

Current rule under the Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023:

A student can have a maximum of four attempts to pass the First Professional MBBS examination and cannot continue the MBBS course after nine years from the date of admission.

Proposed new rule under the Graduate Medical Education (Amendment) Regulations, 2026:

A student can still have a maximum of four attempts to pass the First Professional MBBS examination and will be allowed up to 10 years to complete the MBBS programme from the date of joining First MBBS, including the compulsory internship period.

Why Is This Significant?

The proposed change could benefit students who face academic delays due to examination failures, personal circumstances, health issues or other challenges during their medical education. The additional year may provide greater flexibility for students to complete their degree and internship requirements.

Draft Notification Open For Feedback

The NMC clarified that the amendment is currently a draft regulation and has not yet come into effect. The draft has been published to seek comments, objections, and suggestions from stakeholders and the public.

It stated, “The National Medical Commission proposes certain amendments to Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023. The draft regulation amending the regulation in the proviso to clause 21 of Chapter V has been prepared and approved by the competent authority following due procedure and is hereby published for information of all stakeholders likely to be affected thereby and notice is hereby given that the said draft Regulation (amendment) shall be taken into consideration on or after the expiry of a period of 30 days from the date on which the copies of the Gazette of India containing these draft Regulation (amendment) are made available to the public."

How To Submit Suggestions

Stakeholders can submit their objections or suggestions to the Deputy Secretary (UGMEB), NMC, Room No 106, Cabin No 127 B, National Medical Commission, Pocket-14, Sector-8, Dwarka, Phase-1, New Delhi-77, or email them to ug_gmer_amend_2026@nmc.org.in in the prescribed format within the stipulated period.

The NMC has specified that feedback will be accepted only through the designated email address, and submissions sent through physical means or any other mode will not be entertained.

The draft notification is available on the official website of the National Medical Commission.