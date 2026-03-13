MBBS Seats Increase By 36,502 Nationwide; Over 43,000 Internship Seats Open For FMGs

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the data showing that the number of MBBS seats increased significantly across several states between the academic years 2022-23 and 2025-26.

Statistics of State-wise MBBS Seats

Telangana saw the greatest increase, with 4,500 new seats, followed by Uttar Pradesh (4,372 seats) and Karnataka (3,899 seats). Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 2,929 seats, Bihar recorded 1,130 seats, and Tamil Nadu added 2,325 seats.

However, a few regions, including Andaman and Nicobar, Chandigarh, Mizoram, Sikkim, and Himachal Pradesh, saw no increase in seats, while Delhi recorded a 101-seat decrease during this period. Overall, the number of MBBS seats in the country increased by 36,502 between 2022-23 and 2025-26.

Because of this increase, 43,250 internship seats are now available for Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) in 2026–27.

NMC Issues Notification

The National Medical Commission had earlier issued a notification directing all medical institutions in the country to begin the allotment process of over 43,000 Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI) slots to eligible Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) for admission to 797 colleges across the country for the academic year 2026-27.

According to the State Medical Councils in consultation with the Directorate of Medical Education, given the criteria, approximately 7.5% of the permitted intern intake in medical colleges will be available to FMGs. Furthermore, according to the criteria, 100% of CRMI seats in newly established medical colleges, as well as all internship seats created through increased intake between the 2022-23 and 2025-26 academic years in medical institutions, will be reserved for foreign medical graduates.

As per the data released by the National Medical Commission, there are 43,250 CRMI seats available for Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) in India for the academic year 2026-27 (excluding INIs). This figure includes 6,748 seats (7.5% of MBBS seats from AY 2021-22) and 36,502 seats added between AY 2022-23 and AY 2025-26.

The states with the most FMG internship seats are Uttar Pradesh (5,034), Telangana (4,871), Karnataka (4,652), Maharashtra (3,662), and Tamil Nadu (3,126).