MAT 2021 exam to be held on December 5 - Here is all you need to know

All India Management Association (AIMA) will conduct the national level Management Aptitude Test (MAT) on December 5, 2021. The registration for the same has started from September 29 onwards. For application details, check the website- https://mat.aima.in/dec21/?/feb21/.

MAT exam is held every four months in a year; February, May, September, and December, and it provides admission into various B-schools in MBA and PDGM programs.

The application forms are released online. Candidates can fill the form by adding details; personal, education, and communication. It is mandatory to upload documents (passport size photograph and signature) in PDF format. Candidates will have the option to fill five choices of the institute as per their preferences. One can fill the form for CBT by 14 November and PBT by 28 November 2021.

List of Documents required while filling the registration form:

Valid email ID

Qualifying exam mark sheets

Debit card/Credit card

Scanned Passport size photograph (in between 4 kb to 100 kb)

Scanned signature (in between 10 kb to 40 kb)

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 04:28 PM IST