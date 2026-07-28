Master Induction Series 2026: Real Estate Titan Dr Niranjan Hiranandani Inspires HSNC University Students To Dream Big And Lead With Purpose

A masterclass in leadership and life: Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani delivering his talk titled ‘Hiranandani's Life Lessons’ to the incoming cohort at HSNC University's Master Induction Series 2026, sharing insights on leadership, lifelong learning, entrepreneurship and responsible citizenship | File Photo

Universities build careers but some moments build lives. The address delivered by visionary entrepreneur Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani at the Grand Finale of the Master Induction Series 2026 belonged firmly in the second category. The auditorium at HSNC University, Mumbai, buzzed with anticipation as eager first-year students settled into their seats. Dr. Hiranandani, President, HSNC Board & Founder & Chairman of Hiranandani Group, delivered an inspiring, deeply personal and witty masterclass on success and leadership. For over an hour, he held the audience spellbound, with lessons born from failures, difficult choices, lifelong learning and unwavering integrity. The applause was loud. The silence between his words was even louder.

Right from the outset, Dr. Hiranandani challenged conventional ideas of higher education. "HSNC University is not here to create only graduates. We want to create leaders, innovators, problem-solvers, change-makers and entrepreneurs. Above all, we want to create responsible citizens." These words set the tone for an address that was less about earning a degree and more about building a meaningful life.

Before the keynote, Vice Chancellor Col. Prof. Hemlata K. Bagla addressed the incoming cohort, reminding students that university education extends far beyond academic achievement. She encouraged them to embrace curiosity, think independently, uphold strong values and seize every opportunity for growth. Calling the Master Induction Series the beginning of a transformative journey, she urged students to learn beyond classrooms, from accomplished leaders whose experiences offer invaluable life lessons.

Success Doesn't Begin with Privilege

Many know him today as one of India's most respected business leaders but few know where the journey began. "I wasn't born into a business family," he shared candidly. "I was the son of an ENT surgeon." With no inherited empire or established road-map, he built his path through determination, hard work, setbacks and the courage to begin again. His story is a reminder that success is shaped not by where one starts, but by the consistency and vision to keep moving forward.

A full house for a masterclass in leadership: The Grand Finale of the Master Induction Series 2026 brought together Vice Chancellor Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla, visionary entrepreneur Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani and an enthusiastic audience of students for an unforgettable session on leadership, learning and purpose.

The Strategic Pivot

One of the most candid moments of the session came when Dr. Hiranandani openly spoke about his failures. His entrepreneurial journey began with a small textile weaving unit while he simultaneously "dabbled" in real estate. Initially, both ventures struggled. The turning point came when Datta Samant, a trade union leader demanded a 100% increase in wages for his textile workers. Faced with this ultimatum, Dr. Hiranandani chose to sell the textile unit, committed himself entirely to real estate and started his first project in Malad.

He had to make difficult choices. Most people would have seen those moments as the end of the road but he saw them as the beginning of another journey. "Every setback became my classroom." His message resonated deeply with students standing at the threshold of adulthood.

Leadership in conversation: Vice Chancellor Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla and Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani at the Grand Finale of HSNC University's Master Induction Series 2026.

Pioneering a New Standard

From those early beginnings, Dr. Hiranandani became a pioneer of the mixed-use township model in India, characterised by the "walk-to-work" concept. His first major landmark, Hiranandani Gardens in Powai, set a new benchmark by incorporating high-end residential buildings with modern offices, schools and hospitals.

Nearly three decades ahead of regulation, Dr. Hiranandani championed sustainable development by implementing sewage recycling systems and creating Mumbai’s first Platinum-rated green commercial buildings. Driven by a philosophy of continuous improvement, he consistently raised the benchmark for quality, ensuring every new project surpassed the standards of the previous one. Beyond creating landmarks, he built institutions such as Hiranandani Hospital and schools envisioned to be "class apart" and comparable with the finest establishments in South Mumbai.

He paused and smiled. "At 76, I am still learning." The jam-packed auditorium erupted in applause. He reminded the audience that learning does not end with graduation, success or retirement. In a world transformed by AI, biotechnology, climate technology and data science, curiosity is the key to staying relevant. “The day you stop learning,” he said, “you stop growing.” It was a powerful reminder that in today's world, lifelong learning is the greatest qualification.

No question was off limits. Students engaged with Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani in a lively and thought-provoking Q&A, exploring entrepreneurship, failure, innovation, leadership, integrity and the future of business. The candid exchange turned curiosity into conversation.

Ten Life Lessons That Every Student Needed to Hear

Dr. Hiranandani shared ten life-lessons, shaped by decades of experience. His advice was not theoretical; it came from a lifetime of challenges, setbacks and reinvention.

He summed it all up “Dream fearlessly. Learn continuously. Protect your character more carefully than your grades. Treat time as your most valuable investment. Develop multiple skills. Embrace failure. Never compromise on values. Build relationships based on trust. Give back to society. And above all, become leaders by taking responsibility”.

In a world increasingly driven by rankings, scores and resumes, he offered a different perspective: marks may open doors, but character determines how far one goes. He reminded students that qualities such as honesty, humility, discipline, trust and integrity are the foundations of lasting success. "Your reputation takes years to build," he said, "and only moments to destroy." It was one of the strongest messages of the morning and perhaps the one, students are most likely to remember years from now.

Addressing one of the biggest distractions of modern student life, Dr. Hiranandani urged students not to let their university years disappear into endless doom-scrolling. Instead, he encouraged them to read, travel, volunteer, build relationships, participate in campus life, pursue internships and stay curious about the world around them. His message was simple: every investment in personal growth compounds over a lifetime.

Among the many quotable moments, one line stood out. "If your dreams don't scare you, they're probably too small." He encouraged students not to allow family background, financial limitations or societal expectations to define their ambitions. Dreams, he said, are often the first investment people make in their future.

The interaction that followed was as engaging as the keynote, with students seeking insights on entrepreneurship, career choices, fear of failure, handling criticism, business pivots, real estate, finance and personal growth.

One student asked whether young entrepreneurs with limited capital still have a future in Mumbai's competitive real estate market. Dr. Hiranandani's answer was reassuring. Innovation matters more than imitation. "You cannot build tomorrow's success using yesterday's ideas." Another student asked what would remain if he lost everything overnight. Without hesitation, he replied: "My experience. My integrity. My skills." The answer perfectly captured the philosophy that had shaped his life.

When another student admitted fearing criticism and social judgement, Dr. Hiranandani smiled knowingly. "The more successful you become, the more people will judge you." His advice was simple. Do the right thing. Keep your integrity intact and never let fear decide your future.

Looking beyond individual success, Dr. Hiranandani spoke of India's immense potential, driven by economic growth, entrepreneurship, technology and global influence. He reminded students that they belong to a generation with opportunities unlike any before. "The opportunities before your generation are greater than anything previous generations experienced. But opportunity alone is not enough. Skills, preparation, ethics and leadership will determine who transforms possibilities into success,” he explained.

The best way to end an induction? Together. Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani joins Vice Chancellor Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla, faculty, staff and students for a commemorative photograph after an inspiring Grand Finale of HSNC University's Master Induction Series 2026.

A Challenge That Echoed Beyond the Auditorium

Before concluding, Dr, Hiranandani left students with five commitments. Learn a new skill every semester. Read at least twenty-five books every year. Seek internships and industry exposure. Build a personal brand rooted in integrity and leave HSNC University not only with a degree but as a better human being.

As students rose to applaud, it was clear that this was a conversation about courage and the importance of building character alongside careers.

In a world obsessed with quick success, Dr. Hiranandani offered something infinitely more valuable: perspective. His final words lingered long after the applause had faded. "Dream big. Work hard. Stay humble. Success is not about becoming somebody. Success is about becoming somebody who makes a difference."

For the incoming HSNC University cohort, the 7-day Deeksharambh 2026 was an invitation to pursue ambition with integrity, success with service and leadership with purpose.