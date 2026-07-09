'Marks Won't Always Save You, But Courage Will': Actress Gulki Joshi's Heartfelt Message To BMC School Toppers At FPJ Awards

The applause inside the auditorium had barely settled after the students were felicitated when television actress Gulki Joshi took the stage with a speech that was equal parts humorous, heartfelt and honest.

Addressing the 28 Class 10 toppers honoured at The Free Press Journal's (FPJ) third edition of the BMC Schools Toppers' Awards, Joshi congratulated the students on their remarkable achievement before reminding them that while board exam scores open doors, it is resilience, discipline and kindness that ultimately shape a person's life.

Beginning on a personal note, Joshi shared that the occasion held a special place in her heart because it was the first public event she was attending with her mother by her side.

"Thank you so much for having me here. I feel really honoured. Today is exceptionally special because this is the first event where my mother is with me," she said, drawing warm applause from the audience.

With her trademark sense of humour, she added, "I feel like I couldn't study enough in school, so maybe all of you are helping me make up for that."

The light-hearted remark immediately put the students at ease, setting the tone for an interaction that felt more like a conversation than a formal speech.

'Enjoy this moment because life will test you'

Turning towards the students, Joshi urged them to pause and celebrate the success they had earned before rushing towards the next goal. "Enjoy this moment. Enjoy this glory," she said.

She reminded them that life outside school would bring opportunities, setbacks and unexpected challenges in equal measure.

"Life is going to test you. Sometimes it will give you a lucky break, and many times it will break you."

It was at this point that she delivered the thought that became the defining message of her address. "Your marks won't save you then. Your percentage won't save you."

Instead, she said, what truly helps people overcome difficult phases is the strength of their character. "The things that will stand by you are your courage, your discipline and your kindness, towards yourself and towards the people around you."

While acknowledging the hard work that had brought the students to the stage, Joshi reminded them that examination scores are only one chapter in a much longer journey.

"For a few years, your parents will proudly tell everyone about your percentage," she said with a smile. "At some point, even they will stop talking about it." What people remember instead, she explained, is how someone treats others.

"It is how you make people feel, how comfortable you make them, how much you encourage others and how you continue improving yourself that really counts."

In an era where academic competition often places immense pressure on young people, Joshi encouraged students to maintain perspective. "Take your work seriously. Take your studies seriously. But don't take life too seriously."

She said the highly competitive environment that students grow up in today can easily become overwhelming if they forget to enjoy the journey. "If you take life too seriously, it becomes stressful."

Her advice was simple: celebrate achievements, learn from failures and remember to be compassionate towards oneself. "Be kind to yourself. Be nice to yourself. And have fun in the moment."