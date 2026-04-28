‘Marks Do Not Define You’: CISCE Urges Students To Stay Calm Ahead Of ICSE, ISC Results 2026; April 30 Likely Date

New Delhi: As lakhs of students anxiously await the ICSE and ISC Results 2026, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released a video message on X, urging students not to panic and reminding them that marks do not define their future.

As you await your ICSE & ISC results, remember: your effort, your growth, and your courage are your real achievements.



You’ve already come so far-and that truly matters.

Stay hopeful. Good things are ahead.



🎥 Watch this message from CISCE.#CISCE #ICSE #ISC #BoardResults2026 pic.twitter.com/ll4iL0PvWY — CISCE (@CISCE_Official) April 28, 2026

The board is expected to announce the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) results soon, with April 30, 2026, being widely expected as the likely result date. Once declared, students will be able to check their scores on the official website, results.cisce.org.

CISCE’s message to students before results

Along with the video, CISCE posted an encouraging message for students waiting for the outcome.

“As you await your ICSE & ISC results, remember: your effort, your growth, and your courage are your real achievements. You’ve already come so far and that truly matters. Stay hopeful. Good things are ahead.”

The post quickly drew attention from students and parents, many of whom praised the board for addressing exam stress in a thoughtful way.

In the video, it also said there will always be opportunities to grow, learn and move ahead with confidence.

“Your path is shaped by your determination, not just your marks,” the message said.

The video ended with the words: “Stay calm, stay hopeful, and believe in yourself. CISCE stands with you every step of the way.”

Expected result date

Likely Date: April 30, 2026

Results For: ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12

Official Website: results.cisce.org

Steps to check the result

Students can download their ICSE marksheet by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit results.cisce.org

Step 2: Click on “ICSE Result 2026”

Step 3: Enter UID, Index Number and Captcha code

Step 4: Click on “Show Result”

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and print a copy

Steps to check ISC result

Step 1: Visit results.cisce.org

Step 2: Click on ISC Result link

Step 3: Enter UID, Index Number and Captcha code

Step 4: View the result on screen

Step 5: Download and save it

Details mentioned on CISCE marksheet

The CISCE marksheet will contain important details that students should check carefully after downloading the result. These include the student’s name, roll number, unique ID, school details, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, overall percentage, grades, and the final result status showing whether the student has passed or failed.