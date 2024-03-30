Mark Your Calendar: Check State-Wise Board Exam Result Dates Of 10th, 12th

FP

In India, both national and state-level board examinations are conducted. National-level boards include the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), and the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). State board examinations for class 10 and 12 have either concluded or are nearing completion in April, prompting students' anticipation for their results.

The CBSE class 10 examinations concluded on March 13, while state boards like the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) have already released the 12th board results. Detailed state-wise board result dates can be found below.

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2024:

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Prayagraj, will soon announce the UPMSP Class 10th and Class 12th Results at upmsp.edu.in. The evaluation process for answer sheets will conclude on March 31, 2024. Students can access the results on the official website.

CBSE 10th Result 2024:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the Class 10th Result 2024 soon on cbse.gov.in. Media reports suggest that the results are expected to be announced by May 2024, although the date is tentative.

Maharashtra Class 12th Result 2024:

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune, is set to announce the results for the Higher Secondary Certificate Examination (Std XII) soon. Candidates can download the results from https://mahresult.nic.in/ and https://mahahsscboard.in. The results are anticipated to be announced by the second week of May 2024.

BSEB Matric 10th Result 2024 Date And Time:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2024 today at results.biharboardonline.com, with results likely to be available by the end of March 31, 2024.

Candidates are advised to visit the respective official websites for the most accurate and up-to-date information regarding their board exam results.