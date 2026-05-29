Marathwada Varsity Suspends PG Admissions In 29 Colleges Over Poor Audit Scores | File Pic (Representative Image)

Nanded: The Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University in Nanded has suspended first-year admissions to postgraduate traditional courses in 29 affiliated colleges for academic year 2026-27.

These colleges secured less than 40 per cent marks, or 'F' grade, in the Academic and Administrative Audit, an official said on Thursday.

In a circular, the university said these colleges have been barred from admitting students to traditional postgraduate (PG) programmes for the upcoming academic session.

"If any college violates this directive and grants admissions, the institution concerned will be solely responsible for any academic loss suffered by students, including cancellation of eligibility, rejection of examination forms, non-issuance of hall tickets or withholding of results," the circular added.

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The action applies only to traditional postgraduate programmes, while professional colleges offering pharmacy, law, B.Ed./M.Ed. and physical education courses have been exempted, the official said.

Out of the 72 colleges evaluated under the AAA assessment, five institutions secured an 'O' grade and 11 received an 'A' grade. Thirteen colleges were awarded 'B' grade, four colleges 'C' grade, five colleges 'D' grade and five colleges 'E' grade, while the highest number, 29 colleges, fell into the 'F' category, he said.

The 29 comprise 18 from Nanded district, seven from Latur district and four from Parbhani district, he said.

The decision was taken during meetings of the Academic Council and Board of Deans under Vice-Chancellor Dr Manohar Chaskar and Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Ashok Mahajan, the official said.

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