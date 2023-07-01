Manipur Schools To Remain Closed Till July 8 Amid Violence In State

Officials have reported that the situation in Manipur’s districts is largely stable and back to normal. | Photo Credit: ANI

Mumbai: Since the tense situation in Manipur continues, the state government has ordered to extend the resumption of normal classes at all schools in Manipur. As per the official order issued by the state government, all schools will remain closed till July 8 or until further notice. “The resumption of normal classes for all schools in the state, as issued vide order of even no. dated 19-06-2023, stands deferred till 08-07-2023 or until further order, whichever is earlier," reads the notice.

The notice further stated that all the officers under the Department of Education-Schools, Manipur are advised to take necessary steps accordingly, “All Zonal Education officers under the Department of Education-Schools, Manipur are hereby directed to inform all concerned and take up necessary actions accordingly.”

Manipur has a total of 4,617 schools and out of these, relief camps for the displaced persons and accommodation for the central forces were set up in around 100 schools. On Friday, the state police reported that there are areas where the situation is still tense, and there have been occasional instances of gunfire in the past 24 hours.

Officials have reported that the situation in Manipur’s districts is largely stable and back to normal. The previous incident on May 3 involved clashes during a protest rally organised by the All Tribal Students Union (ATSU). The demonstration was in opposition to the request for the inclusion of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

A few weeks ago, the Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh, announced free admission to government schools for students affected by the violence.