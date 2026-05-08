Manipur HSLC Result 2026 LIVE At result.bosem.in; Direct Link Here

Manipur HSLC Result 2026: The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination results 2026 has been released today by the Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BSEM) on result.bosem.in, the Manipur board's official website. Students must input their registration number and roll number in order to view the Manipur Class 10 result 2026.

More than 35,000 students took the Manipur HSLC Class 10 Examination 2026 this year. On April 20, 2026, the Manipur board released the Manipur HSE class 12 results.

Direct link to check the result

Direct Link to check result

Manipur HSLC Result 2026: Steps to Check

To view their scorecards online, students can do the following actions:

Step 1: Go to result.bosem.in, the official website.

Step 2: Click the link labelled "Manipur HSLC Result 2026."

Step 3: Enter your registration number and roll number.

Step 4: Press "Submit."

Step 5: The result will show up on the screen.

Step 6: For future use, download and print the marksheet.

Direct link to check the result

Manipur HSLC Result 2026: Details mentioned on the result

In addition to the candidate's name, roll number, and date of birth, the Manipur Class 10 Result 2026 will also provide the board and examination name, class, and subjects they took. It will also include the total number of marks earned as well as the grades earned in each subject.