Manipur HSLC Result 2026 Declared At manresults.nic.in; Overall Pass Percentage Recorded At 88.74%

Manipur HSLC Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BSEM) has declared the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination Result 2026 today, May 8, on its official website at result.bosem.in. More than 35,000 students appeared for the Manipur HSLC Class 10 Examination 2026 this year.

The overall pass percentage recorded this year stood at 88.74 per cent. Earlier, the board had announced the Manipur HSE (Class 12) Result 2026 on April 20.

The Manipur Class 10 Result 2026 contains important details, including the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, and date of birth. The online marksheet also mentions the board name, examination name, subjects appeared for, marks obtained in each subject, and the total marks secured by the student.

Manipur HSLC Result 2026: Overall Pass Percentage

Manipur HSLC Result 2026: Statistical Highlights

Overall Performance

The overall pass percentage in the HSLC Examination 2026 stood at 88.74%.

A total of 36,726 students enrolled for the examination.

Out of them, 36,579 students appeared for the exam.

The total number of students who passed was 32,459.

Regular Candidates

Total enrolled: 36,529

Total appeared: 36,384

Total passed: 32,376

Pass percentage: 88.98%

External Candidates

Total enrolled: 197

Total appeared: 195

Total passed: 83

Pass percentage: 42.56%

Male Candidates

Enrolled: 18,374

Appeared: 18,283

Passed: 16,253

Female Candidates

Enrolled: 18,352

Appeared: 18,296

Passed: 16,206

Manipur HSLC Result 2026: School Management Wise

The overall pass percentage in the HSLC Examination 2026 was 88.74%.

A total of 36,726 students enrolled, while 36,579 appeared for the examination.

Overall, 32,459 students passed the exam.

Government Schools

Total enrolled: 8,191

Total appeared: 8,126

Total passed: 6,308

Pass percentage: 77.63%

Aided Schools

Total enrolled: 1,498

Total appeared: 1,483

Total passed: 1,248

Pass percentage: 84.15%

Private Schools

Total enrolled: 27,037

Total appeared: 26,970

Total passed: 24,903

Pass percentage: 92.34%

Male Students

Enrolled: 18,374

Appeared: 18,283

Passed: 16,253

Female Students

Enrolled: 18,352

Appeared: 18,296

Passed: 16,206

Manipur HSLC Result 2026: Steps to Check

Students can follow these steps to access their scorecards online:

Visit the official website at result.bosem.in

Click on the “Manipur HSLC Result 2026” link

Enter roll number and registration number

Click on “Submit”

The result will appear on the screen

Download and print the marksheet for future reference

Students are advised to carefully verify all information mentioned in the online result. The digital marksheet is provisional in nature, while original certificates will be distributed later through respective schools.