Manipur HSLC Result 2026 Declared At manresults.nic.in; Overall Pass Percentage Recorded At 88.74%

Manipur HSLC Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BSEM) has declared the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination Result 2026 today, May 8, on its official website at result.bosem.in. More than 35,000 students appeared for the Manipur HSLC Class 10 Examination 2026 this year.
The overall pass percentage recorded this year stood at 88.74 per cent. Earlier, the board had announced the Manipur HSE (Class 12) Result 2026 on April 20.
The Manipur Class 10 Result 2026 contains important details, including the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, and date of birth. The online marksheet also mentions the board name, examination name, subjects appeared for, marks obtained in each subject, and the total marks secured by the student.
Manipur HSLC Result 2026: Overall Pass Percentage
Manipur HSLC Result 2026: Statistical Highlights
Overall Performance
The overall pass percentage in the HSLC Examination 2026 stood at 88.74%.
A total of 36,726 students enrolled for the examination.
Out of them, 36,579 students appeared for the exam.
The total number of students who passed was 32,459.
Regular Candidates
Total enrolled: 36,529
Total appeared: 36,384
Total passed: 32,376
Pass percentage: 88.98%
External Candidates
Total enrolled: 197
Total appeared: 195
Total passed: 83
Pass percentage: 42.56%
Male Candidates
Enrolled: 18,374
Appeared: 18,283
Passed: 16,253
Female Candidates
Enrolled: 18,352
Appeared: 18,296
Passed: 16,206
Manipur HSLC Result 2026: School Management Wise
The overall pass percentage in the HSLC Examination 2026 was 88.74%.
A total of 36,726 students enrolled, while 36,579 appeared for the examination.
Overall, 32,459 students passed the exam.
Government Schools
Total enrolled: 8,191
Total appeared: 8,126
Total passed: 6,308
Pass percentage: 77.63%
Aided Schools
Total enrolled: 1,498
Total appeared: 1,483
Total passed: 1,248
Pass percentage: 84.15%
Private Schools
Total enrolled: 27,037
Total appeared: 26,970
Total passed: 24,903
Pass percentage: 92.34%
Male Students
Enrolled: 18,374
Appeared: 18,283
Passed: 16,253
Female Students
Enrolled: 18,352
Appeared: 18,296
Passed: 16,206
Manipur HSLC Result 2026: Steps to Check
Students can follow these steps to access their scorecards online:
Visit the official website at result.bosem.in
Click on the “Manipur HSLC Result 2026” link
Enter roll number and registration number
Click on “Submit”
The result will appear on the screen
Download and print the marksheet for future reference
Students are advised to carefully verify all information mentioned in the online result. The digital marksheet is provisional in nature, while original certificates will be distributed later through respective schools.