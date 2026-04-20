Manipur HSE Result 2026 Declared: Meet Top 3 Toppers Across Science, Commerce & Arts

Manipur HSE Result 2026 Declared: The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur has announced the Manipur HSE Result 2026 for Class 12 students across Arts, Science and Commerce streams. Students who took the Higher Secondary Exam can check their results through the official websites, which include cohsem.nic.in and manresults.nic.in.

Besides the results, COHSEM has also published the list of toppers in all streams, with outstanding performances being recorded by students from Imphal and neighboring areas.

Direct link to check the Science Stream toppers

Direct link to check the Commerce Stream toppers

Direct link to check the Arts Streams toppers

Direct link to check the result

Manipur HSE Result 2026 Declared: Science Stream Toppers (Top 3)

1st Rank (Joint):

Takhellambam Kalpana Devi – 490 marks

Yohen Longjam – 490 marks

2nd Rank:

Pebam Taibangnganba Mangang – 485 marks

3rd Rank:

Keithellakpam Wynona Devi – 480 marks

Direct link to check the Science Stream toppers

Manipur HSE Result 2026 Declared: Commerce Stream Toppers (Top 3)

1st Rank:

Thoihenba Thongam – 454 marks

2nd Rank:

Haorongbam Keniya Chanu – 433 marks

3rd Rank:

Athokpam Deny – 431 marks

Direct link to check the Commerce Stream toppers

Manipur HSE Result 2026 Declared: Arts Stream Toppers (Top 3)

1st Rank:

Sarangthem Ayingbi Chanu – 470 marks

2nd Rank:

Pushpa Kakchingtbam – 456 marks

3rd Rank:

Cheshabam Nurmiya – 452 marks

Direct link to check the Arts Streams toppers

This year, Manipur HSE exams have been scheduled to take place from February 17th until March 20th, while the practical exams have already been conducted in January.

It is recommended that students check their provisional results, as well as all other necessary information provided on the mark sheets.