 Manipur Govt Declines Transportation Arrangement For UPSC Exams Outside State, Offers Reimbursement
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationManipur Govt Declines Transportation Arrangement For UPSC Exams Outside State, Offers Reimbursement

Manipur Govt Declines Transportation Arrangement For UPSC Exams Outside State, Offers Reimbursement

The Manipur government declines transportation arrangement for UPSC exams outside the state due to security concerns. Students must arrange their own transport and accommodation, with the government offering reimbursement.

IANSUpdated: Friday, March 29, 2024, 08:36 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi: The Manipur government has informed the Delhi High Court that it will not organise transportation facilities for students from hill districts to UPSC Civil Services Exam centres located outside the state.

This decision, presented in response to a PIL filed by the Zomi Students Federation, cited security concerns and suggested that students arrange their own transport and accommodation, while the government would offer reimbursement.

Agreeing with the state’s stance, a division bench, led by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, appreciated the government’s reasoning.

The court noted the provision of financial assistance to students opting for exam centres beyond Manipur and stressed the importance of respecting the government’s assessment of security situations in the hill districts.

The Manipur government’s counsel submitted that there are security risks associated with transporting groups of students together, prompting the court to accept the state’s decision.

Moreover, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) assured the court that candidates from Manipur’s hill districts who initially selected Imphal as their exam centre could opt for alternative centres, such as Aizawl, Kohima, Dispur, Jorhat, Kolkata, and Delhi.

The UPSC portal will be re-opened for this purpose from April 8 to April 19, with candidate details shared with the Manipur government.

The court was presented with a letter from Manipur’s Chief Secretary affirming the state’s commitment to providing financial assistance to candidates. Considering the security risks involved in government-arranged transportation, the bench accepted the state’s position and disposed of the PIL, while allowing the petitioner federation to seek further clarification or modification of the order if needed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madras University Result 2024: Check UG/PG Scorecards Online, Direct Link

Madras University Result 2024: Check UG/PG Scorecards Online, Direct Link

Check GSSSB Clerk Exam 2024 Dates, Admit Card Details, And Selection Procedure

Check GSSSB Clerk Exam 2024 Dates, Admit Card Details, And Selection Procedure

Bihar DElEd 2024 Exam Rescheduled, Admit Cards Released

Bihar DElEd 2024 Exam Rescheduled, Admit Cards Released

Mumbai: Student Assaulted At TISS Campus, Accused Transferred To Judicial Custody

Mumbai: Student Assaulted At TISS Campus, Accused Transferred To Judicial Custody

Eligibility Criteria Announced For 2024 NEST Exam, Check Age Limit, Percentage And More

Eligibility Criteria Announced For 2024 NEST Exam, Check Age Limit, Percentage And More