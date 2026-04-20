Manipur COHSEM Class 12 Result 2026 Declared At manresults.nic.in; Direct Link Here

Manipur COHSEM Class 12 Result 2026: The COHSEM class 12 results for 2026 have been made public by the Manipur Council of Higher Secondary Education. Students who took the board exams earlier this year can now view and download their marksheets from the official website. They must be prepared with their date of birth and roll number in order to download the same.
Manipur COHSEM Class 12 Result 2026: Exam details
Between February 17 and March 20, 2026, the Manipur Board 12th exams for the Arts, Science, and Commerce streams were held. The Manipur HSE practical exams are scheduled for January 2–January 31, 2026.
Manipur COHSEM Class 12 Result 2026: Websie to check the result
manresults.nic.in
Manipur COHSEM Class 12 Result 2026: Steps to check the result online
The tentative marksheets for students who took the COHSEM class 12 exams are currently available for download:
Step 1: Go to cohsemresult.nic.in.
Step 2: Click the Manipur HSE (Class XII) Examination Result 2026 link on the homepage.
Step 3: After entering the student's roll number, press the "submit" button.
Step 4: The Manipur Board class 12 results will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Check it out and download it.
Step 6: Print it out for your records.
Manipur COHSEM Class 12 Result 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS
Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone
Step 2: Type the message in this format: manres12
Step 3: Send the SMS to 9212357123
Step 4: Wait for a reply message
Step 5: Your result details will be delivered to your phone via SMS
Manipur COHSEM Class 12 Result 2026: Details mentioned on the result
Student’s name
Roll number
Father’s name
Mother’s name
Institute/school name
Group or stream (Science/Commerce/Arts)
Subject-wise theory marks
Subject-wise practical marks
Total marks obtained
Grade