Manipur COHSEM Class 12 Result 2026 Declared At manresults.nic.in; Direct Link Here

Manipur COHSEM Class 12 Result 2026: The COHSEM class 12 results for 2026 have been made public by the Manipur Council of Higher Secondary Education. Students who took the board exams earlier this year can now view and download their marksheets from the official website. They must be prepared with their date of birth and roll number in order to download the same.

Direct link to check the result

Manipur COHSEM Class 12 Result 2026: Exam details

Between February 17 and March 20, 2026, the Manipur Board 12th exams for the Arts, Science, and Commerce streams were held. The Manipur HSE practical exams are scheduled for January 2–January 31, 2026.

Manipur COHSEM Class 12 Result 2026: Websie to check the result

manresults.nic.in

cohsemresult.nic.in

Manipur COHSEM Class 12 Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

The tentative marksheets for students who took the COHSEM class 12 exams are currently available for download:

Step 1: Go to cohsemresult.nic.in.

Step 2: Click the Manipur HSE (Class XII) Examination Result 2026 link on the homepage.

Step 3: After entering the student's roll number, press the "submit" button.

Step 4: The Manipur Board class 12 results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check it out and download it.

Step 6: Print it out for your records.

Direct link to check the result

Manipur COHSEM Class 12 Result 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone

Step 2: Type the message in this format: manres12

Step 3: Send the SMS to 9212357123

Step 4: Wait for a reply message

Step 5: Your result details will be delivered to your phone via SMS

Manipur COHSEM Class 12 Result 2026: Details mentioned on the result

Student’s name

Roll number

Father’s name

Mother’s name

Institute/school name

Group or stream (Science/Commerce/Arts)

Subject-wise theory marks

Subject-wise practical marks

Total marks obtained

Grade