 Manabadi TS Inter Results 2023 out; Here's how to check
Manabadi TS Inter Results 2023 out; Here's how to check

Manabadi TS Inter Results 2023 out; Here's how to check

TS Inter Result 2023: The wait of lakhs of students has come to an end. TSBIE has declared Telangana inter 2nd-year results today. See how to check marks memo.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 12:33 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

The long wait for the TS Inter Result 2023 is over for thousands of students. The results for the TS Inter 2nd year in 2023 have been made public by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE). Candidates who appeared for the TS +2 Results can check their results online. The results will be available on the following websites.

List of websites to check Manabadi TS Inter results 2023

  1. bse.telangana.gov.in 

  2. results.cgg.gov.in  

  3. tsbie.cgg.gov.in, 

  4. bie.telangana.gov

  5. manabadi.com

  6. examresults.ts.nic.in

Manabadi TS Inter 2nd year results 2023: Here's how to check scores

  • Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

  • Step 2: On the homepage, they will have to click on the link that says, "TS Inter Result 2023"

  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the required login credentials, such as the application number, and click on the "submit" option.

  • Step 4: After submitting, the Telangana Intermediate results for 2nd year will be displayed on the screen.

  • Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on the result and download it

  • Step 6: Take its printout for future reference. 

This year, TS inter-exams for 1st Year students were held from March 15 to April 4, 2023, while for 2nd Year students, the exams were conducted from March 16 to April 4, 2023. The practical exams for both General and Vocational Courses were organised from February 15 to March 2, 2023, in two sessions – the morning session from 9 am to 12 pm and the evening session from 2 pm to 5 pm. 

