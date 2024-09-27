 Malabar Group Announces Scholarships Worth ₹16 Crore For Over 21,000 Girl Students
This year, the scholarship programme has allocated ₹16 crore to support the education of over 21,000 girl students across India

Vikrant JhaUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 07:23 PM IST
article-image
The event was inaugurated by Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry. | Malabar Group

Mumbai: Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate — the parent company of Malabar Gold & Diamonds — announced its National Scholarship Programme for 2024 at an event at Bharat Diamond Bourse, BKC, Mumbai. This announcement marks a significant milestone in the group's flagship CSR initiative, the Malabar National Scholarship Programme, which underscores its commitment to supporting girls' education. 

Piyush Goyal inagurates the event

The event was inaugurated by Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry. The group’s top leadership, including MP Ahammed, (Chairman, Malabar Group), were also present at the event. This year, the scholarship programme has allocated ₹16 crore to support the education of over 21,000 girl students across India.

Speaking about the initiative, Ahammed said, “Education is the most powerful tool to change the world. Our scholarship programme is a direct reflection of Malabar Group’s deep-rooted belief that education unlocks opportunities and transforms lives. We are committed to removing barriers for young girls so they can fulfil their educational aspirations and contribute meaningfully to society.”

About the Malabar National Scholarship Programme

The Malabar National Scholarship Programme, launched in 2007, stands as a flagship initiative under its CSR framework. To date, over ₹60 crore has been invested in the programme, providing financial aid to more than 95,000 girl students across India. By focusing on girls' education, Malabar Group aims to uplift not just individuals but entire communities, ensuring future generations are equipped with the tools for social and economic progress.

In addition to the scholarship program, the Malabar Group's Hunger-Free World Project provides nutritious meals to the underprivileged across the country. Supported by a strong network of volunteers and partnerships with local NGOs, the initiative is committed to eradicating hunger and ensuring food security for all. Currently, 50,000 food packets are distributed daily in 80 cities across 16 states in India. Additionally, 10,000 food packets are provided every day to school students in Zambia. Malabar Group aims to scale the project to serve 100,000 people daily at 200 centers. The Hunger-Free World Project is being implemented in collaboration with the Thanal, a voluntary organisation, which is active in social service.

The group’s CSR initiatives, aimed at uplifting marginalised communities, include medical aid for the underprivileged, support for housing construction, and financial assistance for the marriages of women in need. To date, the Malabar Group has invested over ₹263 crore in various social responsibility projects, reflecting its commitment to sustainable development.

