MAH–MBA/MMS CET 2026 Application Window Closes Tomorrow At mahacet.org; Check Details On How To Apply

MHT CET Exam 2026: The State Common Entrance Test Cell will close the registration for the MAH–MBA/MMS CET tomorrow on the official website, mahacet.org . The registration can be done by adding the login credentials. Candidates seeking admission to MBA and MMS programs in Maharashtra can register online until tomorrow. The exam will be administered twice, giving candidates an additional opportunity to improve their scores. Earlier the notification was issued on 20th February 2026, extending the date.

MAH–MHT CET 2026 (PCM/PCB) – Registration and Exam Dates

Online Registration Start Date: 10 January 2026

Online Registration End Date: 25th February 2026



MAH–MHT CET 2026 (PCM/PCB)—Tentative Exam Dates

1st Attempt: 06 April 2026 to 08 April 2026

2nd Attempt: 09 May 2026



MHT CET Exam 2026: How to Apply?

Candidates can check out the steps below to fill out the application form:

Step 1: Visit cetcell.mahacet.org, MHT CET's official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the CET Application link.

Step 3: Fill out the register with the necessary information.

Step 4: Next, go to DigiLocker to confirm the Aadhaar and APAAR IDs.

Step 5: Complete the MHT CET application form by providing your email address, password, and other login information.

Step 6: Upload the necessary files and choose the exam cities and dates.

Step 7: To save the confirmation page for later use, save it to your computer.

MHT CET Exam 2026: Mandatory Requirements

The CET Cell has advised students that in order to register, they must have both APAAR and Aadhaar IDs. Students who have not yet created their APAAR ID are urged to do so through the DigiLocker portal before completing their registrations.

Candidates should also update their Aadhar details, which include their name, address, phone number, date of birth, picture, father's name, and mobile number. Candidates should connect their mobile number to their Aadhar card.