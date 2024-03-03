Maharashtra WRD Exam 2023 Result Released: Check Merit List & Cut-Off Scores Now!

Pushpita Chatterjee

The Maharashtra Water Resources Department (WRD) recently conducted the WRD Exam 2023 to fill 4497 vacancies for various Group B and C posts. The exam took place from December 27, 2023, to January 2, 2024. Thousands of candidates across Maharashtra participated in this state-level computer-based test (CBT).

The WRD Result, along with the merit list, has been released on the official website of the Maharashtra Water Resources Department (Jalsampada Vibhag). Candidates can access the Maharashtra WRD Result 2024 by visiting the official website and navigating to the Recruitment or Examination section.

Exam Overview:

- The examination was conducted in both Marathi and English languages.

- Each question carried two marks, with no negative marking for incorrect responses.

- The duration of each exam was 2 hours.

Cut-Off Score:

The cut-off score is crucial for qualifying for further stages of the selection process. The expected cut-off scores for different categories like General, OBC, SC, ST, etc., are provided as follows:

- General: 176 to 182

- OBC: 172 to 180

- SC: 162 to 168

- ST: 160 to 165

- EWS: 170 to 176

Merit List:

The merit list features candidates who have surpassed the cut-off scores and are shortlisted for further consideration or final selection. It is prepared based on candidates' performance in the WRD exam, with higher scores ranking higher in the list.

How to Check Maharashtra WRD Result:

To access your Maharashtra Water Resources Department (WRD) exam result for 2023-24, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website of Maharashtra WRD.

2. Go to the recruitment section on the homepage.

3. Select direct recruitment for 2023.

4. Look for the link labeled “Maharashtra WRD Result 2023” and click on it.

5. Download your result.