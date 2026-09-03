Maharashtra To Launch ‘Chala Shalet Jauya’ Campaign To Improve Schools And Student Facilities

School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse |

The Maharashtra government will launch a special ‘Chala Shalet Jauya’ (Let’s Go to School) campaign across the state to bring qualitative changes in schools and ensure better educational facilities and a student-centric environment, School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse said on Wednesday.

Officials Asked To Visit Schools

Speaking at a one-day ‘Shikshan Samvad’ workshop for senior education department officials at Bal Bhavan in Mumbai, Bhuse directed senior officials to personally visit schools and assess ground realities. He said the impact of planning and reviews held at the administrative level must be visible in schools and reflected in students’ progress.

Bhuse said cleanliness, safe drinking water, clean toilets, secure school buildings and a hygienic campus should receive top priority. He urged officials to encourage community participation in school maintenance and development, noting that several improvements could be undertaken locally without waiting for large funds.

Focus On Basic Facilities

Senior officials will be assigned district-wise responsibilities across the state’s eight divisions and will undertake special four-day tours to visit schools and review their functioning. Schools showing positive results will be encouraged and recognised, while institutions requiring improvement will receive direct attention.

The minister stressed the importance of strengthening basic learning skills among students from Balvatika to Class III, particularly reading, writing and basic mathematics. He said students should acquire foundational skills such as addition, subtraction, multiplication and division at the primary level.

Bhuse said funds for school development would not be a constraint and directed officials to utilise District Planning Committee funds, government development schemes and CSR resources.

He also warned that no compromise would be tolerated in the quality of mid-day meals, school uniforms and other student facilities. Strict action would be taken against poor-quality supplies or irregularities.

Bhuse called for greater participation of parents, school management committees and local communities, along with promotion of self-defence training, NCC, Scouts and Guides, yoga, sports and cultural activities for students’ overall development.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/