 Maharashtra: Thane Edu Institutes Told to Get Eligible Students Registered in Electoral Rolls
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMaharashtra: Thane Edu Institutes Told to Get Eligible Students Registered in Electoral Rolls

Maharashtra: Thane Edu Institutes Told to Get Eligible Students Registered in Electoral Rolls

The Lok Sabha and the Maharashtra Assembly elections are due next year.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 04:58 PM IST
article-image
Thane: Thane Collector Ashok Shingare has asked the headmasters and professors of educational institutions in the district to ensure eligible students get enrolled in the electoral rolls. | Representative Image

Thane: Thane Collector Ashok Shingare has asked the headmasters and professors of educational institutions in the district to ensure eligible students get enrolled in the electoral rolls.

The Lok Sabha and the Maharashtra Assembly elections are due next year.

An official release from the district administration's election department on Tuesday said those who have attained the age of 18 can register their names as voters.

Shingare asked the educational institutions to ensure maximum eligible students are registered in the electoral rolls.

A special summary revision of the electoral rolls is presently being carried in all the assembly segments of the district, the release said.

On October 17, 2023, the draft electoral rolls will be published, it added.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Irshalwadi Landslide: School And Anganwadi To Open For Orphaned Children

Irshalwadi Landslide: School And Anganwadi To Open For Orphaned Children

Pondicherry University: To Implement NEP From This Academic Year, Says Vice-Chancellor

Pondicherry University: To Implement NEP From This Academic Year, Says Vice-Chancellor

Ashoka University Founders Highlight: Research Funding Should Be Promoted In India

Ashoka University Founders Highlight: Research Funding Should Be Promoted In India

Mathematics and Science Curriculum Enhancement Project, An initiative To Raise Teaching Standards Of...

Mathematics and Science Curriculum Enhancement Project, An initiative To Raise Teaching Standards Of...

HP NEET UG Counselling 2023: Last Date To Apply At amruhp.ac.in; Details Inside

HP NEET UG Counselling 2023: Last Date To Apply At amruhp.ac.in; Details Inside