Maharashtra: Thane Edu Institutes Told to Get Eligible Students Registered in Electoral Rolls

Thane: Thane Collector Ashok Shingare has asked the headmasters and professors of educational institutions in the district to ensure eligible students get enrolled in the electoral rolls. | Representative Image

Thane: Thane Collector Ashok Shingare has asked the headmasters and professors of educational institutions in the district to ensure eligible students get enrolled in the electoral rolls.



The Lok Sabha and the Maharashtra Assembly elections are due next year.



An official release from the district administration's election department on Tuesday said those who have attained the age of 18 can register their names as voters.



Shingare asked the educational institutions to ensure maximum eligible students are registered in the electoral rolls.



A special summary revision of the electoral rolls is presently being carried in all the assembly segments of the district, the release said.



On October 17, 2023, the draft electoral rolls will be published, it added.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)