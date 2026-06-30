Maharashtra TET Paper Leak 2026: Thane Police Arrest Suman Kumari, Wife Of Alleged Mastermind Bijendra Kumar Gupta

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Thane Police have arrested Suman Kumari, the wife of absconding accused Bijendra Kumar Gupta, from Patna in connection with the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak case as per the IANS report. The arrest comes as investigators intensify efforts to trace Gupta, who has been identified as the alleged mastermind behind the racket.

Thane Police have arrested Suman Kumari, wife of Bijendra Kumar Gupta, from Patna in connection with the TET paper leak case: Thane Police pic.twitter.com/rj3eC3UpAi — IANS (@ians_india) June 30, 2026

Mastermind Identified; Multi-State Probe Underway

As reported by India Today, the Samastipur resident Bijendra Gupta has been identified as the alleged mastermind in the Maharashtra TET paper leak case. Gupta is currently absconding, and police teams have conducted raids in Patna and Samastipur to trace him. The investigation has widened across multiple states, while the TET 2026 examination remains postponed pending verification of the seized question papers.

Alleged Long-Running Exam Leak Network

According to India Today, Gupta is suspected of being involved in examination paper leak networks for over 25 years. His alleged network is linked to several recruitment exam leaks, including the 2023 Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) exam, as well as examinations conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) and the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC).

How the TET Paper Leak Was Exposed

The alleged leak came to light after Bhiwandi Police received information that individuals from Delhi and Haryana had travelled to Mumbai to sell the TET question paper ahead of the examination. Acting on the tip-off, police laid a trap in the Kongaon area of Thane and arrested three accused, Akash, Rajiv and Dheeraj. Four sets of question papers were recovered during the operation.

During questioning, the accused allegedly revealed Gupta’s role, leading investigators to identify him as the mastermind. Police suspect the paper was being sold in deals worth crores of rupees.

TET 2026 Exam Postponed; SIT Formed

Following the allegations, the Maharashtra government postponed the TET 2026 exam, originally scheduled for June 28. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.

Officials from the Education Department are verifying whether the recovered papers are the actual TET question paper or mock test material. The next course of action will depend on the outcome of this verification.

Investigation Expanded Across States

Maharashtra Police have expanded the probe beyond the state, examining possible links in Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, while continuing efforts to trace Bijendra Gupta.