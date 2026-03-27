Maharashtra TET 2026 Registration Live At mahatet.in; Apply Before April 16

MAHA TET Application Form 2026: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination has opened the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test, MAHA TET 2026, application process today. Eligible candidates can fill out the MAHA TET 2026 application form on the official website, mahatet.in . The MAHA TET application form must be submitted by April 16th, according to the MAHA TET 2026 notification. On June 21, there will be two shifts for the offline pen-and-paper test. For paper 1, the first shift will run from 10:30 am to 1 pm, and for paper 2, the second shift will run from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

Direct Link To Apply

MAHA TET Application Form 2026: Important Dates

Online Application and Fee Payment Period - March 27, 2026, to April 16, 2026

Online Admit Card Download Period - June 9, 2026, to June 21, 2026

Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) Paper 1 – June 21, 2026, from 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM

Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) Paper 2 – June 21, 2026, from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM

MAHA TET Application Form 2026: How to apply

Fill out the Maharashtra TET 2026 application form for teaching positions in Classes 1 through 8.

Visit the official website at mahatet.in.

On the homepage, click the link labeled "New candidate registration."

Fill out the MAHA TET 2026 registration form with your basic information.

Next, complete the MAHA TET application form 2026.

Upload the required documents, including a photo and signature.

Pay the MAHA TET application fee using the available online payment methods.

Submit the form and print it for future reference.

MAHA TET Application Form 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test must meet the eligibility requirements to avoid disqualification. Key points to consider about MAHA TET Eligibility are:

Candidates for Paper I must have passed Higher Secondary with 50% and completed a 2-year Diploma in Primary Education/ 4-year B.El.Ed/ D.T.Ed/ B.Ed qualification.

For Paper II, candidates must have graduated with a B.Ed or Higher Secondary with a 4-year B.El.Ed. or B.A.Ed program.

There is no age limit for the Maharashtra TET examination.

MAHA TET Application Form 2026: Fee Details

For One Paper (Paper I or Paper II):

Scheduled Caste (SC): ₹700

Scheduled Tribe (ST): ₹700

Disabled Candidates (40% or more): ₹700

Other Candidates (VJA, NT-B, NT-C, NT-D, SBC, OBC, SEBC, EWS, General): ₹1000

For Both Papers (Paper I + Paper II):

Scheduled Caste (SC): ₹900

Scheduled Tribe (ST): ₹900

Disabled Candidates (40% or more): ₹900

Other Candidates (VJA, NT-B, NT-C, NT-D, SBC, OBC, SEBC, EWS, General): ₹1200

Check Official Notification Here