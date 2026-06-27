Maharashtra TET 2026 Paper Leak: UP Government Alerts STF Ahead Of July Exam; 1.9 Million Candidates To Appear

UP authorities step up security preparations for the July TET examination following the Maharashtra paper leak investigation | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 27: The Uttar Pradesh government has gone on high alert after the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) question paper leak came to light on Saturday, as the UP TET examination is also scheduled to be held in the first week of July.

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed the UP Special Task Force (STF) to get in touch with the Maharashtra Police to ascertain whether any of the people arrested in connection with the Maharashtra paper leak, or any of their associates, have links with the question papers of the upcoming UP TET examination.

The authorities also want to ensure that the UP TET question papers have not been compromised in any way. A senior UP STF official confirmed this during a conversation with us.

UP TET Security Intensified

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) conducts the TET examination in the state. A member of the commission told us that the UP TET examination will be held on July 2, 3 and 4, with nearly 1.9 million candidates expected to appear.

A total of 614 examination centres have been set up across the state, and elaborate security arrangements have been made. However, following Saturday's paper leak in Maharashtra, both the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission and the UP Police are unwilling to take any chances.

Maharashtra TET Leak Triggered Alert

It may be noted that the Maharashtra TET examination, which was scheduled to be held on Sunday, June 28, was suddenly postponed. The decision was taken just a day before the examination after reports emerged that the question paper had been leaked in Bhiwandi. The Maharashtra State Examination Council, Pune, issued an official statement announcing the postponement.

According to the Council, the examination was scheduled to be conducted at 1,028 centres across Maharashtra this year. In the wake of recent irregularities and controversies surrounding the NEET examination, the Council had already put stringent security measures in place.

Despite these precautions, on the morning of Saturday, June 27, the Bhiwandi Police received confidential information that some individuals were in possession of details related to the examination question paper. Acting on the tip-off, the police immediately raided the location.

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Investigation Into Paper Leak

Considering the seriousness of the matter, officials from the Maharashtra State Examination Council were called to the spot to verify the information.

During the investigation, they found that the questions recovered from the accused matched the question paper of the Teacher Eligibility Test scheduled for Sunday. Following this major security breach, a case was registered at the Bhiwandi Police Station.

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