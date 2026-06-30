Maharashtra TET-2026 Paper Leak: Mastermind Bijender Gupta's Wife Suman Kumari Sent To Police Custody Till July 6 | Video | File photo

Bhiwandi: The investigation into the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)-2026 paper leak has gathered further momentum, with the Bhiwandi Police and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) arresting Suman Kumari, wife of the alleged mastermind Bijender Gupta, from Patna, Bihar. She is the first woman to be arrested in the high-profile examination leak case, which has exposed an alleged inter-state network involved in compromising the integrity of the recruitment examination.

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Investigators believe Suman Kumari could be an important link in the conspiracy and are examining her possible role in the alleged paper leak racket. Her arrest comes days after the Bhiwandi Police apprehended three accused in connection with the case. Meanwhile, the alleged kingpin Bijender Gupta and his close associate Kapil Dahiya continue to evade arrest.

According to investigators, multiple SIT teams are conducting coordinated raids across Agra (Uttar Pradesh), Bihar, Delhi, and Haryana to trace the absconding accused and dismantle the wider inter-state network allegedly involved in the leak. Officials said the investigation is focused on identifying every individual connected to the conspiracy and uncovering the full extent of the syndicate.

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After her arrest in Patna, Suman Kumari was brought to Bhiwandi following the completion of transit remand formalities. She was produced before Judicial Magistrate S. M. Sutar at the Bhiwandi court on Tuesday afternoon. Considering the seriousness of the allegations and the need for further investigation, the court remanded her to police custody until July 6.

Defence counsel Shailesh Gaikwad argued before the court that his client had been arrested primarily because she is the wife of the main accused. He submitted that the police intend to examine the financial transaction trail and suspect that she may have remained in contact with her husband while he is absconding. The defence maintained that her arrest was based on suspicion arising from her marital relationship with the accused.

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Investigating agencies, however, are probing whether Suman Kumari had any involvement in the planning or execution of the paper leak, financial transactions linked to the racket, communication with other accused, or assistance provided to the absconding suspects. Her mobile phone, bank accounts, digital devices, and other electronic evidence are being subjected to forensic examination as part of the ongoing probe.

Police sources indicated that the investigation is progressing on multiple fronts, including the analysis of financial records, digital communications, and the movement of the accused across different states. Officials believe these findings could help establish the operational structure of the alleged paper leak syndicate and identify additional conspirators.

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The Bhiwandi Police and the SIT have reiterated that the investigation will continue until the entire network behind the TET-2026 paper leak is exposed. They maintained that every person found involved in the conspiracy, irrespective of their role, will face legal action, while intensive efforts are underway to secure the arrest of the absconding accused, including Bijender Gupta and Kapil Dahiya.