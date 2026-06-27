Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test 2026 Postponed Just A Day Before Exam After Alleged Paper Leak; MSCE Issues Official Notice

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Maharashtra TET 2026: The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET 2025), scheduled to begin on June 28, has been postponed by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE), Pune, after concerns emerged over a possible question paper leak.

#BREAKING: Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026, scheduled for June 28, has been postponed after authorities found that some individuals in Bhiwandi possessed questions matching the exam paper. A police case has been registered, and the examination has been deferred… pic.twitter.com/dpCFtbgRAN — IANS (@ians_india) June 27, 2026

Official MSCE Public Notice

The Maharashtra State Board of Examinations issued a public notice regarding the matter.

As per the notice: “Through the Maharashtra State Examination Council, it is proposed to conduct the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 on 28th June 2026 at a total of 1028 centers across the state of Maharashtra. Keeping in view the irregularities in the NEET 2026 examination, all security measures were taken by the Maharashtra State Examination Council.”

It further states: “However, on 27th June 2026, on the basis of confidential information, Bhiwandi Police raided the said place in Bhiwandi. After this, when the officials of the Maharashtra State Examination Council were called for investigation and verified immediately, a case was registered at Bhiwandi Police Station, as some of the questions in the question paper of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) June 2026 examination were found to be the same.”

The notice adds: “In view of the said situation, the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) held on June 28, 2026, is postponed. The exam is being postponed as the Examination Council insists that the examination should be conducted transparently, and a thorough investigation is necessary.”

It concludes that: “The updated information regarding the Teacher Eligibility (TET) examination will be released on the website of the Maharashtra State Examination Council, Pune.”

Teacher Eligibility Test, to be conducted by Maharashtra State Council of Examination across the state, has been postponed after several questions from the actual examination were found in the unauthorized question paper held by certain individuals in Bhiwandi. The exam was… pic.twitter.com/Ulh381aowL — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2026

Examination Postponed for Transparency

In view of the seriousness of the allegations, MSCE has postponed the exam to ensure fairness and transparency in the examination process. Officials have reiterated that a fresh date will be announced after the ongoing verification and investigation are completed.

Candidates have been advised to rely only on official updates from the MSCE website and avoid unverified social media claims.