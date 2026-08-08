Maharashtra Teachers’ Body Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Extend Old Pension Scheme Before Teachers’ Day

Sudhir Ghaghas (L) & Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (R) |

Bhiwandi: With Teachers’ Day approaching on September 5, the Maharashtra Rajya Shikshan Kranti Sanghatana has urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take a “historic decision” and extend the benefits of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to school teachers and employees appointed before November 1, 2005, on unaided and phased-grant-in-aid posts.

Representation Submitted To Chief Minister

In a representation addressed to the Chief Minister, organisation state president Sudhir Ghaghas argued that thousands of teachers and non-teaching employees appointed before the implementation of the Defined Contributory Pension Scheme (DCPS) have been left in a state of uncertainty over their retirement benefits.

According to Ghaghas employees appointed against posts advertised before 1 November 2005 were granted the benefit of the Old Pension Scheme. However, teachers and school employees who entered service during the same period through unaided or phased grant-in-aid arrangements continue to remain covered under the DCPS or National Pension System (NPS).

Ghaghas Calls Differential Treatment Unfair

He contended that treating employees appointed during the same period differently on the basis of the nature of grant-in-aid status was contrary to the principle of equal treatment.

The organisation has therefore appealed to the Chief Minister to announce the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme for the affected teachers and school employees before Teachers’ Day. Ghaghas said such a decision would provide long-awaited relief to thousands of employees who have been seeking parity in pension benefits.

Organisation Expresses Confidence In Government

The representation also praised the state government’s development initiatives under the leadership of Chief Minister Fadnavis and expressed confidence that the government would consider the demand sympathetically.

Ghaghas further said that extending OPS benefits to school employees on the lines of eligible government employees would be an important step towards securing the financial future of teachers and non-teaching staff.

The organisation has sought an early decision, stating that an announcement before September 5 would carry significant importance for the teaching community and would be remembered as a major policy decision in the education sector.

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