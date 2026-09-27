Maharashtra Students Invited To Pitch Eco-Friendly Packaging Innovations In New State Hackathon |

Mumbai: Students, researchers, and young innovators across Maharashtra are being called upon to design sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics under a new state-wide initiative. The initiative aims to leverage academic research and entrepreneurial talent to create market-ready, circular-economy solutions.

Focus On Made-In-India Packaging Solutions

Participants will compete to develop commercially viable, Made-in-India packaging alternatives that are more than 90% biodegradable. The goal is to accelerate the transition away from single-use plastics while fostering long-term environmental stewardship and inspiring public behavioral change.

The platform brings together top talent from leading institutions, including University of Mumbai, COEP Technological University, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University (DBATU), Lonere, Shivaji University, Kolhapur, and Ratan Tata Maharashtra State Skills University. University Vice Chancellors and academic leaders gathered for an interactive consultation to discuss scaling student innovations, accelerating research commercialisation, and bridging the gap between classroom research and industry demand.

Joint Declaration For Innovation Framework

A Joint Declaration of Cooperation was signed during the launch to establish a long-term framework for incubation, research, and commercialidation within the university ecosystem.

Representatives noted that harnessing the collective strength of students, research institutions, and collaborative networks positions Maharashtra to lead in sustainability-driven innovation.

The hackathon is rolled out under the HiiVE (High Impact & Innovations Venture Ecosystem) framework, a joint initiative involving the Government of Maharashtra, the IICARE Foundation, and the Environmental Forum of India, with Group Legrand India supporting CSR and sustainability commitments.

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