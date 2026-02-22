 Maharashtra Student Drowns Off Chennai Coast; Another Missing
HomeEducationMaharashtra Student Drowns Off Chennai Coast; Another Missing

Maharashtra Student Drowns Off Chennai Coast; Another Missing

A student from Maharashtra drowned and another went missing after entering the sea in Chennai during a group outing of 26 students. Mayuri Chaudhari from Nagpur died, Jay Patil is still untraceable, and Raj Kedari was rescued. CM Devendra Fadnavis has contacted the Tamil Nadu government, urging swift search and relief efforts.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, February 22, 2026, 02:52 PM IST
Maharashtra Student Drowns Off Chennai Coast; Another Missing | Representational Image | Sourced

Nagpur: A student from Maharashtra drowned and another went missing after venturing into the sea in Chennai, officials said on Sunday.

It was not yet known which institution the students were from and where exactly the incident occurred.

The Maharashtra government has appealed to the Tamil Nadu authorities to expedite the search and rescue operation.

About The Incident

The incident occurred on Saturday when a group of 26 students went to the seashore.

Three of them entered the waters where Mayuri Chaudhari from Nagpur drowned, while Jay Patil went missing and a search was underway for him, a statement from the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office said.

Another student, Raj Kedari, was rescued safely, it said.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has contacted the Tamil Nadu government and is overseeing relief efforts. He urged the Tamil Nadu government to provide immediate aid and launch a rescue operation.

The family members of Chaudhari and Patil have been informed.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

