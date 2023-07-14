Maharashtra: State Slips From 2nd To 7th Place In Education Performance Grading Index

Sharad Pawar has also reached out to school education minister Deepak Kesarkar, emphasizing the need for immediate measures to improve the state's education system. | Pixabay

Maharashtra: A recently released report by the Union Ministry of Education has raised serious concerns about the state of school education in Maharashtra. The report reveals a significant drop in the state's ranking, going from its previous second position to a lower seventh place. This alarming decline has prompted NCP president Sharad Pawar to address the issue urgently by writing to his nephew Ajit Pawar, who currently holds the position of deputy chief minister, as well as chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

About the letter:

“Progressive Maharashtra has a rich inheritance in education. The doors of education are open for students from general, Bahujan and hard-working classes. Despite that, the state’s ranking dropped to the seventh position in the performance grading index (PGI) 2.0 from the previous second position,” states the letter written on Thursday.

Following that, Sharad Pawar has also reached out to school education minister Deepak Kesarkar, emphasizing the need for immediate measures to improve the state's education system.

Pawar urged the government to convene a meeting of relevant officials and devise a comprehensive action plan to restore Maharashtra's reputation as a leading state in education.

The letter further read: "The state government should take all these issues seriously and take appropriate action to bring Maharashtra back to the top position in education. The government should call a meeting of the officials concerned and take corrective steps by preparing an action plan."

This is the first communication from Sharad Pawar to Ajit Pawar since their political split.

Drop in ranking indicates weak areas requiring attention

The evaluation, known as the performance grading index (PGI) 2.0, divides states into 10 grades based on various factors. These factors include learning outcomes and quality (LO), availability (A), infrastructure (IF), equity (E), administrative process (GP), and teacher education and training (TE and T) among others. Maharashtra's drop in ranking indicates weaknesses in these areas that require immediate attention.

Moreover, Maharashtra's rich educational heritage and its inclusive nature provide opportunities to students from diverse backgrounds, Sharad Pawar emphasizes the need for the government to address this issue seriously. The state's PGI 2.0 score has dropped to 583.2 out of 1,000, underscoring the urgency for immediate intervention.

