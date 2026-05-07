Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 To Be Declared On May 8 At 1 PM For Over 16 Lakh Students |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra state board of secondary and higher secondary education (MSBSHSE) on Thursday announced that the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 examinations conducted in February-March 2026 will be declared online on Friday, May 8, at 1 pm.

Over 16.15 lakh students had registered for the exams this year. The board stated that the results of students from all nine divisional boards — Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan — will be made available simultaneously through official websites. Students will be able to access their subject-wise marks online and download digital copies of their marksheets.

The official websites where results will be hosted include Maha HSSC Board, digilocker and several private websites.

Following the declaration of results, students dissatisfied with their marks will be allowed to apply online for verification of marks, photocopies of answer sheets and revaluation. Applications for verification and photocopies can be submitted online between May 9 and May 23, 2026. The fees for these services can be paid digitally through debit cards, credit cards, UPI and net banking.

Board officials clarified that students seeking revaluation must first obtain photocopies of their answer sheets before submitting applications to the respective divisional boards within five working days of receiving the copies.

Additionally, students who pass all subjects in the SSC examination will receive three opportunities under the Class Improvement Scheme — June-July 2026, February-March 2027 and June-July 2027.

The board further announced that online application forms for supplementary examinations, re-examinations, promotion and private candidates for the June-July 2026 SSC supplementary exams will be released separately through the board’s website.