Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 Declared: Overall Pass Percentage Stands At 92.09 %

Maharashtra SSC Result 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result 2026 today, May 8.

Students can check and download their Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 through the official websites such as mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in .

To access the Maharashtra SSC marksheet 2026, students must enter their roll number or seat number along with their mother's first name. Apart from the official websites, students will be able to access their digital marksheets via DigiLocker and SMS. This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 92.09%.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2026: Overall Pass Percentage

Overall pass percentage: 92.09%

Mumbai – 5 students scored 100 percentile

Pune – 12 students scored 100 percentile

Nagpur – 3 students scored 100 percentile

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – 24 students scored 100 percentile

Kolhapur – 15 students scored 100 percentile

Amravati – 3 students scored 100 percentile

Nashik – 6 students scored 100 percentile

Latur – 7 students scored 100 percentile

179 students has scored 100 percentile

Maharashtra SSC Result 2026: Student Statistics

The Maharashtra Board conducted the SSC Class 10 examinations from February 20 to March 18, 2026, across 5,111 exam centres in the state.

This year, a total of 16,15,489 students appeared for the examination, including 8,65,740 boys, 7,49,736 girls, and 13 transgender students. Compared to the previous year, student registration increased by 3,879 candidates. Additionally, 23,683 students were registered from across the state.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2026: Steps to Check Result

Students can check their Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 online by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website at mahresult.nic.in .

Step 2: Click on the “SSC Result 2026” link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the seat number or roll number.

Step 4: Fill in the mother’s first name.

Step 5: Submit the details.

Step 6: The Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download and print the marks sheet for future reference.