Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 To Be Declared Today At 1 PM; Here's How To Check Marksheets | File Pic (Representative Image)

Maharashtra HSC, SSC supplementary Result 2026: Maharashtra SSC and HSC Supplementary Results 2026 will be announced today, July 14, 2026. The results will be posted on the official website at 1 PM, per the official statement. Those who took the Maharashtra Board 10th and 12th supplemental exams in June 2026 can check their results and download their marksheets by going to the official website today.

The Maharashtra Board held the Maharashtra HSC Supplementary exams from June 16 to July 8, 2026, and the SSC Supplementary exams from June 16 to June 30, 2026. In order to check their results and download a copy of the online marksheets, candidates who took their supplemental tests should always have their login information on hand.

The official website, mahahsscboard.in, will announce the Maharashtra SSC and HSC Supplementary Result 2026. Additionally, candidates will receive a direct link to view the additional results.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026: Important Dates

• Maharashtra SSC (Class 10) Main Exam: February 20 to March 18, 2026

• Maharashtra SSC Main Exam Result: May 8, 2026

• Maharashtra HSC (Class 12) Main Exam: February 10 to March 11, 2026

• Maharashtra HSC Main Exam Result: May 2, 2026

• Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Exam: June 16 to June 30, 2026

• Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Exam: June 16 to July 8, 2026

• Maharashtra SSC & HSC Supplementary Result 2026: July 14, 2026, at 1:00 PM

Maharashtra HSC, SSC supplementary Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to the Maharashtra Board's official website

Step 2: Select the link for the SSC supplemental results.

Step 3: Enter your date of birth and roll number to log in.

Step 4: The Maharashtra 10th supplementary results for 2026 will be shown.

Step 5: For future reference, download the marksheets.

Maharashtra HSC, SSC supplementary Result 2026: Details mentioned on the result

The Maharashtra SSC and HSC Supplementary Result 2026 will be released online. After downloading their marksheet, candidates should carefully verify all the details mentioned on it, including their name, roll number, examination name, class, stream, subjects appeared for, marks obtained in each subject, and the qualifying status. In case of any discrepancy, students should immediately contact their respective school or the Maharashtra State Board.

Maharashtra HSC, SSC supplementary Result 2026: Result Statistics

Maharashtra SSC Result 2026

On May 8, 2026, the Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 was declared. According to the board's information, 92.09% of SSC pupils passed overall. Of the 15,42,472 pupils that took the SSC exams, 14,20,486 passed. The pass rates for boys and girls were 89.56% and 94.96%, respectively.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026

On May 2, 2026, the Maharashtra HSC results were released. In the HSC Exams, the board reported an overall pass rate of 89.79%. 1,433,058 of the 14,44,713 candidates who registered for the tests actually showed up. The pass rates for boys and girls were 86.80% and 93.15%, respectively. In terms of streams, the Science stream had an overall pass rate of 96.44%. The Arts stream had a pass rate of 78.02%, while Commerce had an 87/03% pass rate.