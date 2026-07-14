Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Declared At mahahsscboard.in; Direct Link Here

Maharashtra HSC, SSC supplementary Result 2026: The Maharashtra SSC and HSC Supplementary Results 2026 have been made public. The official website displays the results. By visiting the official website, mahahsscboard.in, those who sat the Maharashtra Board 10th and 12th supplementary exams in June 2026 can view their results and download their marksheets.

The Maharashtra Board conducted the SSC Supplementary exams from June 16 to June 30, 2026, and the Maharashtra HSC Supplementary exams from June 16 to July 8, 2026. Candidates who took their supplemental exams should always have their login credentials available so they can view their results and download a copy of the online marksheets.

Direct link to check the SSC Supplementary Result 2026

Direct link to check the HSC Supplementary Result 2026

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026: Important Dates

Maharashtra SSC (Class 10) Main Exam: February 20 to March 18, 2026

Maharashtra SSC Main Exam Result: May 8, 2026

Maharashtra HSC (Class 12) Main Exam: February 10 to March 11, 2026

Maharashtra HSC Main Exam Result: May 2, 2026

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Exam: June 16 to June 30, 2026

Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Exam: June 16 to July 8, 2026

Maharashtra HSC, SSC supplementary Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official Maharashtra Board website.

Step 2: Click on the SSC supplemental results link.

Step 3: To log in, enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: The Maharashtra 10th supplementary results for 2026 will be displayed.

Step 5: Download the marksheets for future use.

Direct link to check the SSC Supplementary Result 2026

Direct link to check the HSC Supplementary Result 2026

Maharashtra HSC, SSC supplementary Result 2026: Details mentioned on the result

Candidates should carefully check all the information on their marksheet after downloading it, including their name, roll number, exam name, class, stream, courses taken, grades earned in each subject, and qualifying status. Students should get in touch with the Maharashtra State Board or their individual school right once if there is any disparity.