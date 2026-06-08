Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Hall Tickets 2026 Released At mahahsscboard.in; Exams Begin June 16

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supplementary Hall Tickets 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has published online hall tickets for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) supplementary exams today. Maharashtra SSC and HSC Supplementary test admit cards are available for download on the board's official website for schools and junior colleges.

The board said that Maharashtra SSC and HSC Supplementary Hall tickets can be downloaded by all junior colleges and secondary schools connected to MSBSHSE via the Admit Card link on the MSBSHSE official website. Institutions must get in touch with their relevant divisional boards if there are any technical difficulties downloading the admission card.

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Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supplementary Hall Tickets 2026: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Go to mahahsscboard.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select the "HSC or SSC Supplementary Examinations 2026 Hall Tickets" option.

Step 3: Choose the student's name, birthdate, school, and district.

Step 4: Click "Download Hall Ticket" after entering the necessary information.

Step 5: The screen will display the hall pass.

Step 6: Download, then print off a copy for your records.

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supplementary Hall Tickets 2026: Details mentioned on hall ticket

Students should carefully verify the information printed on their admit cards. The hall ticket will contain:

Student's name

Roll number

District name

School or junior college name

Subject names and subject codes

Examination dates and timings

Examination centre details

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supplementary Hall Tickets 2026: Important instructions for candidates

It is recommended that students pick up their hall passes from their individual schools or junior colleges well in advance of the start of the supplementary exams and promptly notify the authorities of any inconsistencies.