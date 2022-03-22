Maharashtra: SSC, HSC students face serious travel issues reaching examination centre

As the Maharashtra State Board Examinations for classes 10 and 12 have begun, students across the state are facing travel issues, one of which is standing in a queue for a long time for tickets. This has made students more anxious about reaching their centers on time, as arriving late at the center can get them into serious trouble.

Bringing the issue in light of the authorities, a letter has been written by the Care of Public Safety Association (COPS), highlighting the travel issues of board students. The letter is addressed to the Commissioner of Education for the state of Maharashtra, Mr. Suraj Mandhare, and Dr. Ashok Bhosle, Secretary of State Board of Maharashtra.

According to the letter, Class 10 and 12 students should be given bus and train tickets immediately without standing in line to reach the examination center. "Allowing students in buses and trains on a priority basis should be done," reads the letter.

More than 200 complaints have been received from students across Maharashtra, including Mumbai, regarding travelling issues. "Unavailability of bus services has made the matter even worse in parts of Maharashtra, and students are facing the problem on a serious note," said Amar Ekad, President of the COPS Student Organisation.

When asked about the pass facility that students could use for their convenience, Mr. Ekad stated, "Everyone can't take out the pass of one month for just a few days of examination, it's not feasible for every student. If at all, students have pass, their entry into the vehicle is not prioritised. That's where the main problem lies."

Students who have another option may be able to manage, but those who rely on public transportation are having difficulties. Ravina Kagda, a class 10 student from Mumbai said, "I live in Mankhurd, and my exam centre is quite far from my house; I have to change trains twice and then take a bus to get there. I need to leave around 7:30 a.m. to get to the center on time."

Another class 10th student, Rinku Jadhav said, "My school is nearly 8 km away from my home, we usually travel by bus, but because of the unavailability of bus services in remote areas, we are facing a problem. I have to go by private vehicles sometimes, and many of my friends go walking to their examination centre."

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 05:54 PM IST