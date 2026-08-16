Maharashtra SSC, HSC Registration 2027 Underway: Check Details Here

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Registration 2027 Underway |

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Registration 2027: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced the registration schedule for the SSC and HSC examinations 2027. The registration process has commenced, and students are required to complete the application process through their respective schools or junior colleges.

Regular SSC and HSC students will have to submit their examination forms through the SARAL system. Students are advised to complete the registration within the prescribed deadline to avoid paying additional fees.

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Maharashtra SSC, HSC Registration 2027: Important Dates

Regular Fee: August 14 to October 31, 2026

Late Fee: November 1 to 15, 2026

Extra Late Fee: November 16 to 30, 2026

Students are advised to complete the registration within the regular-fee window to avoid additional charges.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Registration 2027: Process

The registration process will be carried out through the respective schools and junior colleges. HSC students will have to submit their examination applications online through their higher secondary school or junior college.

Junior colleges are required to update their college profiles and submit the necessary details to the concerned divisional board as part of the process.

After the forms are submitted, colleges will be able to access the pre-list through their college login. Students should carefully check all details mentioned in the pre-list and report any discrepancies to the concerned authorities.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Registration 2027: Verification

As part of the verification process, students will be required to provide their signatures on the pre-list. The head or principal of the concerned higher secondary school must also sign each page of the pre-list and affix the required seal.

Students should ensure that all information provided during registration is accurate. Completing the process within the specified timeline will help avoid late fees and last-minute issues.