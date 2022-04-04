Maharashtra SSC exams end, students relieved

Finally, class 10 Maharashtra board exams ended today, April 4. After nearly two years, students were asked to take the board exams in an offline mode, which they were apprehensive about because they had lost practice in writing subjective answers in the previous two years. In Mumbai, around 3,73,740 students have appeared for the SSC board examination.

SSC exams were held between March 15 and April 4. This time, the Maharashtra board gave students two hours and fifteen minutes for all subjects except language papers, which were given three and a half hours, as they had a weightage of 80 marks, and students used it wisely. Along with that students were given an extra 10 minutes for reading the question paper.

Arpit Mishra, a class 10 student from Mumbai, stated, "All my exams were easy, the exam duration that the board had given us was more than enough to complete the exam, and for a 40-mark paper, it was easy for us to complete it within the allotted time."

Students are relieved that, unlike last year, they were able to take the exams in person this time. "It was so relieving for students that they are finally done with their board exams despite Covid confusion," said Kavita Khachane, an examination moderator from Kidland English School.

"One such significant thing is that it all went smoothly at school, and students felt even more at ease at their school centre," she added.

Students were previously concerned about the syllabus and their online mode of learning, which could impede their examination, but the exam papers were easy for the majority of the students.

Siddhesh More, a Don Bosco School student, stated, "All of the exams were quite good for me except Mathematics. Unexpected questions were asked. I had gone over all of the previous years' papers and focused more on the textbooks, but there were a few questions that were out of context, which I felt were difficult for me."

Another student felt the same way about the Mathematics exam. Manasi Mishra, a class 10 student from Adarsh English School, Mumbai, stated, "Geometry was tricky for me, and some of the questions were not from the textbook, but overall my exams went well, and I am confident that I will score well."

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 06:02 PM IST